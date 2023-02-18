South Africans on social were not impressed with Lindiwe Sisulu's behaviour at AKA's memorial service

The Minister of Transport was sitting in between the slain rapper's parents, and people believe that was inappropriate

Many said Sisulu had no shame and should have given the grieving parents space to comfort each other

Lindiwe Sisulu attended AKA's memorial service at Sandton Convention Centre and sat between his parents Lynn and Tony Forbes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Transport Lindiwe Sisulu annoyed many people that were watching the memorial service of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Sisulu and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi were some of the government officials that attended the event on Friday 17.

Lindiwe Sisulu trends for sitting between Lynn and Tony Forbes

People complained on Twitter that Sisulu was seated next to AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes. Every time Lynn and Tony got emotional during the ceremony they had to reach out over Sisulu to comfort each other. SA netizens felt the minister was out of place and should have moved out of decency.

SA Twitter users react to Sisulu's behaviour at AKA's memorial service

@KobieKlerk stated:

"Sponsored attention seeker."

@dnkabinde33 tweeted:

"She can get on that stage and say that 1 billion that was meant for Spurs will go towards Kairo, you know when the ANC when their looting instincts kick in anything is possible."

@Saint_Pablo31 asked:

"What is the ANC even doing there? They are the reason we are in this mess in the first place."

@rams_sophy commented:

"This has bothered me throughout the sessions like brah move!"

@SandisiweMafoh2 commented:

"Definition of resqueezeng in wazfaka phakathi inside."

@King26648683 wrote:

"Eyi yaz logogo we nyoni abe ayisdina. No shame at all. Barbie, airhead."

@maybethatzama added:

"I don’t know how many times we said yoh. Way out of line."

