AKA was laid to rest on February 18 in a private ceremony at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg

Tributes continued to flood social media from fans and celebrities who couldn't attend due to Supa Mega's family's request to hold the ceremony in private

Actor Warren Masemola, who starred in AKA's Caiphus Song music video, took to Twitter to pen a touching tribute to the late rapper

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was buried on February 18 in a private ceremony in Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, where only close friends and family paid their last respects.

Warren Masemola paid his last respects to AKA on social media shortly after the funeral on February 18. Image: @akaworldwide and @warrenmasemola

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega's fans, who go by Megacy, couldn't attend the burial due to the family's request for privacy, reported EWN. However, Forbes' decision didn't stop people from flooding social media on the day of the funeral with tributes to Mega.

Warren Masemola bid farewell to AKA in Twitter post

Joining the large numbers of people who bid final goodbyes to AKA on Twitter, seasoned Mzansi actor Warren Masemola penned a short but touching message to AKA. Masemola also accompanied the caption with a screenshot of AKA's Caiphus Song music video, which he starred in.

"Rest In Peace My Brother ️"

AKA's fans still devastated by his death

AKA's death surprised many people, who expected the rapper to dominate 2023 with his new album Mass Country. Unknown men gunned down the rapper on February 10 in Durban on Florida Road. Even after the burial, the Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker's fans are still reeling in shock.

@siqunga said:

"This music video made me like him."

@thandoenock shared:

"Words cannot express the loss Warren, my broer."

@Vivi49095323 posted:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@SuperBafana replied:

"It's painful bro."

@bonganijohn7 commented:

"Rest easy Super Mega."

@wilbert_nkomo

"It's really sad."

@NkheleSeleke also said:

"Caiphus Song has to be one of my favourite AKA songs ♥️"

@theboypostman added:

"I'm not okay."

