Felix Hlophe has finally addressed criticism sparked by a viral video showing him being cosy with his wife's best friend

Hlophe also slammed critics of reality TV shows and shared detailed of his series' viewership

He also opened up about his desire to marry a second wife even though his wife Tracy Hlophe is against it

Felix Hlophe responded to backlash over the viral video with wife's bestie.

Source: Instagram

Popular media personality Felix Hlophe has responded to criticism over his reality TV show Life with Felix Hlophe. The Gagasi FM presenter became a target of social media outrage from when the reality TV show’s first episode aired on Mzansi Magic in May 2025.

From then, the show took a downward spiral with Felix Hlophe being dragged again after a video of him being too close for comfort with his wife’s best friend went viral on social media. While Hlophe had ignored the criticism, he has finally broken his silence.

Felix Hlophe breaks silence on viral video with wife’s bestie

In an interview with Sunday World, Felix Hlophe clarified his relationship with his wife’s bestie Zama Khumalo. Hlophe said he was not romantically involved with Zama nor has he ever considered it.

“There’s nothing going on between myself and Zama. She’s a close friend of my wife and part of her support system. She means a lot to our family; she’s like a mother to my children. And she’s strict and respectable, and I’ve never seen her in a romantic light. Our friendship is genuine, honest, and transparent. I honestly don’t understand why people are reading into it,” Hlophe said.

Felix Hlophe slams reality TV show critics

Hlophe also came out guns blazing against critics of reality TV shows. He brushed off the criticism he has faced as a result of the reality TV show declaring that the numbers are telling a different story.

“South Africans often have negative things to say about reality shows. I’m not shaken or bothered by the comments. That’s just how viewers here are, they complain, yet they keep watching. Ironically, my show is one of the most watched,” he said.

Felix Hlophe slammed TV show critics.

Source: Instagram

Felix Hlophe justified why he wants to take a second wife. The versatile media personality argued that there’s nothing wrong with Isithembu. He highlighted that his side chick Ayanda Bhengu isn’t his wife yet but he has reached that stage where he wants to make her his second wife. Hlophe told Sunday World that his wife and his girlfriend previously had a good relationship, but tensions arose along the way, leading Tracy to reject the idea of polygamy.

Felix Hlophe claps back at Facebook troll

This isn't the first time Felix Hlophe has addressed backlash over the viral video with his wife's best friend.

Briefly News reported that Felix Hlophe crashed out on Facebook in response to a troll who made fun of his physical appearance.

A Facebook user trolled Hlophe and made fun of his appearance after a video of him being cosy with his wife's best friend went viral. In response to the troll, Hlophe flexed his wealth and the soft life he can afford.

