Felix Hlophe was recently called out over how he treated his wife, Tracy Smith Hlophe, in the first episode of their reality TV show

Felix Hlophe was caught on video being too close to his wife's best friend, Zama Khumalo, in a nightclub

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some criticising Felix Hlophe while others accused the couple of staging the drama to boost their reality show's ratings

Felix Hlophe was called out for being too close to his wife’s bestie in a nightclub. Image: felixhlophe

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is dragging media personality Felix Hlophe following a viral video of him being cosy with his wife’s best friend at an undisclosed nightclub.

The Gagasi FM presenter cannot catch a break after being recently dragged for disrespecting his wife, Tracy Smith Hlophe, in the first episode of their reality TV series.

Felix Hlophe gets cosy with wife's best friend

Hlophe’s recent behaviour with his wife’s bestie fed into the narrative that he doesn’t respect his wife. The Life with Felix star was caught on camera being too close for comfort with his wife’s best friend in a nightclub.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tracy Smith Hlophe was not pleased with her husband, Felix, sitting that close to her best friend as if they were about to lock lips. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tracy shared a video of the comedian consoling her sobbing friend. She shared the video with the caption:

“They’ve been at it for an hour, why is my bestie crying?? @felixhlophe @zamakay??”

Social media user @beyspope shared a screenshot of Felix Hlophe being cosy with his wife, Tracy Smith Hlophe’s best friend, Zamantugwa Khumalo, at a night spot. The post was captioned:

“Oh my goodness msangano😭”

See the screenshot below:

Netizens slam Felix Hlophe for being cosy with wife's bestie

In the comments, netizens slammed Felix Hlophe for disrespecting his wife, while others slammed Tracy Smith Hlophe for enabling Felix’s bad behaviour. Others suggested that the incident was a ploy by the couple to get more people watching their reality show.

Here are some of the reactions:

@xndahive remarked:

“This man is so disrespectful and shameless😭😭”

@songwiqib said:

“Gorgeous women being dribbled and played especially by a ugly man will forever make me angry. Like you are, TRACY girl.”

@NiphoMrG suggested:

“Maybe these people just want to trend, so you watch the show and talk about them all day. More money for them because 'reality TV' without drama is boring.”

@ntatepati argued:

“Lol, nothing is happening here. They’re just speaking. Also, why isn’t she sitting next to ‘her man’?”

@Jade_she_is said:

“I think these people are playing us. They want social media attention so that their show ratings can go up. There's just no way 😕”

@OnNontando suggested:

“Tracy is part of the problem.”

Felix Hlophe was criticised after getting cosy with his wife’s best friend. Image: felixhlophe

Source: Instagram

Tracy Hlophe gives husband blessing to marry second wife

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Tracy Hlophe had given her husband her blessing to take a second wife.

While Felix Hlophe initially brushed off rumours that he was taking a second wife, Tracy confirmed them.

The report stated that the Hlophes would welcome a second wife named Ayanda. Tracy was against her husband marrying a second wife, but accepted Ayanda after careful consideration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News