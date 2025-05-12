The first episode of Felix Hlophe's reality TV show Life with Felix ai red on Mzansi Magic on Thursday, 8 May

The show's debut episode sparked backlash, with an entertainment commentator criticising Felix Hlophe for his actions

Some netizens supported the criticism, while others defended the show and suggested the drama might be scripted for views

Felix Hlophe faced criticism for his behaviour on the first episode of his reality TV show. Image: felixhlophe

Source: Instagram

Media personality Felix Hlophe is a jack of all trades, but his entry into the world of reality TV may have started on the wrong foot.

Felix Hlophe slammed for his behaviour on new reality TV show

The Gagasi FM presenter and his wife, Tracy Smith-Hlophe, star in the reality TV show Life with Felix, which premiered on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, on Thursday, 8 May at 8 pm. The show follows Hlophe and his wife of seven years as they attempt a polygamous union.

Entertainment commentator Jabulani McDonald took to X on Sunday, 11 May and weighed in on Felix Hlophe’s behaviour during the first episode of his reality TV show. Jabulani McDonald slammed Felix Hlophe for the way he allegedly treated his wife, whom he officially married in November 2024. The post was captioned:

“He doesn’t respect his wife. Watched the first episode of his reality show and I think I am not gonna like him.”

Netizens weigh in on Felix Hlophe's reality TV show

In the comments, several netizens suggested that the abuse was scripted and that it might be acting to get views. Others pointed out how similar shows have dedicated fans.

Here are some of the reactions:

@KKhumalo02 asked:

“Kindly help me out here, Jabu, my brother, do you really watch this as a reality show, or as new-age acting?”

@Sthembi19281518 highlighted:

“Many people don't like Mseleku and Siyacela but still watch those shows religiously 🤷🏽‍♂️”

@Sbo19DarkBeauty argued:

“Show has potential. I hope he’s not purposely acting kanje to garner viewers.”

@mokone_eddie suggested:

“Maybe he is 'dramatising it'. Like reality imitating art kinda thing? Like Musa.”

@MampuruKatleho said:

“Tracy saying infidelity is always a thing in a relationship🚮 why is she still with him? I mean this man has so many baby mamas and I still cheating on you le nou yoh.”

@frvrsanj responded:

“The Mselekus and ‘Isencane lengame’ crawled so all of these bad shows can walk. I hate it here.”

Felix Hlophe is being accused of disrespecting his wife on their reality TV show. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Felix Hlophe celebrates daughter's milestone

Despite the criticism he faced following the premiere of his reality TV show, the multitalented star has previously shown that he is a family man.

Felix Hlophe celebrated as his daughter Imani marked her confirmation ceremony. The supportive father shared photos and videos from his daughter's confirmation ceremony on social media.

Fans congratulated him as a father and wished Imani all the best.

Musa Mseleku criticised for his comments about MaKhumalo

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that another reality TV star, Musa Mseleku, was criticised online over his comments about his third wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku.

Mseleku ruffled many feathers on social media with his comments about his third wife during an episode of Uthando Nes'Thembu aired on Thursday, 1 May 2025.

