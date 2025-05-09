Legendary actress Samkelo Ndlovu has responded to being attacked by Adulting fans on social media and in public

The former Rhythm City actress has deactivated her Instagram account following the backlash she received

Viewers of the award-winning series have taken to social media to lambast Ndlovu's character, Minky, who killed TsikiTsiki

Legendary actress Samkelo Ndlovu, who portrayed the role of Minky in Adulting is being harassed by fans of the Showmax telenovela.

Ndlovu, who starred opposite Nhlanhla Kunene in the award-winning TV show has deactivated her Instagram account following the backlash from viewers online.

The former Rhythm City actress shared in a statement before deleting her account that she was being bullied in public for her portrayal of Minky.

Fans of the show trolled Ndlovu's character for killing their fan-favourite bad boy, TsikiTsiki played by Nhlanhla Kunene.

“To my true fans, I love you so much, and I will see you soon on screen. I appreciate you so much for sticking with me all these years and loving my work. I love you and I mean it,” the star shared.

The fan-favourite actress also assured her fans that she will be back soon and lambasted Adulting fans for attacking her.

"And to the rest of you, I hope you feel better after being disrespectful and ugly to me online. And to those who disrespectful ugly things to me in public. I hope you slept better that night,” said Ndlovu.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald praised Ndlovu and Kunene on his X account. The pair played toxic lovers, Minky and TsikiTsiki, in the Showmax show.

Showmax react to Ndlovu's character, Minky

@Paballo_maseko_ replied:

"Not that I’m on Minkie’s side but Tsiki Tsiki was so mean to her. He really treated her like trash. She shouldn’t have killed him, but I can understand where all that rage came from."

@xoli_s said:

"DiMinkies though. What did you do? Not Tsiki Tsiki. This honestly goes to show how obsessed and toxic some relationships can be and the end results."

@Samanthaanzemo1 wrote:

"When she held that knife and was venting to TsikiTsiki. He could have calmed her down and told her comforting words, but he kept provoking her when he was in danger. I am pissed nje. Why did he have to die?

@MashwauSuccess said:

"She deserved that treatment. I mean she always allowed him back knowing how bad he treats her."

@hlogi_t replied:

"I was telling my cousin that she’s should never be proud of someone being obsessed with her because that’s how people get killed and the reason for high GBV cases."

@iiNkalakatha wrote:

"There’s nothing to understand here. You’re no different to the people that made excuses for Sibusiso Lawrence after he killed his girlfriend."

@FNohiya9486 responded:

"I have never enjoyed two characters as must as I have enjoyed these two. What a show they gave us."

@BlaqRose_G replied:

"She loves him, and he didn’t love her. It was too painful for her."

The final season of Showmax’s original Adulting is set to premiere in January 2025

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that the South African Showmax original show Adulting will be making its comeback for its final season.

The show's third and last season was announced that it'll premiere on 25 January 2025.

Nhlanhla Kunene shared some insight about his character in the upcoming final season of Adulting in an exclusive interview.

