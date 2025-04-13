Showmax's hit TV show Adulting topped Twitter trends on Saturday, 12 April when Tsiki Tsiki got killed

Actor Nhlanhla Kunene, who plays the fan-favourite role has been part of the show since the first season

Viewers of the show bid farewell to their fan-favourite "bad boy" character who got killed in episode 12

'Adulting' fans mourn Nhlanhla Kunene's character Tsiki Tsiki. Images: @Showmax and 1magicTheRiver

Viewers of Showmax's award-winning telenovela, Adulting are mourning Nhlanhla Kunene's "bad boy" character.

Kunene's popular character, Tsiki Tsiki got killed by his lover Minkie portrayed by former Rhythm City actress Samkelo Ndlovu.

Showmax confirmed earlier in January this year that this is the third and last season of the hit show. While entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald revealed on social media that next Saturday, 19 April will be the last episode.

'Adulting' fans are paying tribute to Tsiki Tsiki. Images: Showmaxonline and NhlanhlaKunene

Farewell to Tsiki Tsiki

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald also confirmed on his X account on Saturday, 12 April that Kunene has left the show.

"They carried the last scene in episode 12 with such brilliance. The emotions and intensity were on point. I’ll still say that Nhlanhla Kunene and Samkelo Ndlovu’s performances were the highlight of the final season for me. #AdultingShowmax. What a plot twist!", he wrote.

Fans of the series took to social media to bid farewell to the much-loved character.

@Mhlephulo wrote:

"Tsiki Tsiki was stabbed inside the house but fell outside the yard? Why not in his grandmother bedroom. It doesn't make sense at all."

@IWantSmoke365 replied:

"Writers have a thing of creating horrific endings to mess with people’s emotions. Reminds me of GOT. Anybody could’ve died, just not Tsiki Tsiki cause he has the most interesting story amongst em all. Prison or lower body paralysis from a gun shot would’ve made sense."

@Ronewa_Mathephe said:

"They killed Tsiki Tsiki? Why couldn't it be Vuyani."

@Mabasa_Mavuyisi replied:

"Is he dead-dead, though? Share some spoilers, Tsiki Tsiki can't go like that."

@MMashilo28 said:

"His friends kept warning him to not go back to her. He didn't listen."

@OD__Sho replied:

"I'm so mad. Tsiki Tsiki akasekho (is no more) vele. South Africa is blessed with talent."

Zazi Kunene denies being related to Vusi and Nhlanhla

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported Smoke and Mirrors and Generations: The Legacy star Zazi Kunene denied reports that she's related to Vusi and Nhlanhla Kunene.

The rising star revealed in an interview that she's not related to legendary actor Vusi Kunene, who she acted with in Generations: The Legacy and Shaka iLembe.

“I still can’t believe how big this ‘relation thing’ has blown up. I also can’t believe that people can make up something and believe it. I was so nervous when I joined Generations, thinking that people are going to believe it even more now that I’m on the show,” said the actress.

The actress also debunked rumours that she's related to Adulting star Nhlanhla Kunene and adds that he's just an industry friend.

