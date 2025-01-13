Zazi Kunene Denies Vusi Kunene Is Her Father: “He’s Just an Industry Dad”
- Former Smoke and Mirrors actress Zazi Kunene has responded to reports that she's related to Vusi Kunene
- The actress recently joined the veteran actor on SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy as Alice
- The Shaka ILembe actress says the actor is just an industry dad and he's not her biological father
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Rising star Zazi Kunene who stars opposite Vusi Kunene in Generations: The Legacy says the actor is not her father.
Zazi who is famously known for her roles in Smoke and Mirrors and Shaka ILembe recently joined the soapie as a nanny, Alice.
Rumours of the actress being related to the thespian blew up on social media when she scored the role on the SABC1 TV show.
The actress excitedly took to her X account in December 2024 to share a video herself acting on the SABC1 soapie. She captioned the video:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Please do not invite me out this December, ngibuka (I'm watching) iGenerations. Thanks. Love u, mbyeiiii."
Zazi: "I am not related to Vusi or Nhlanhla Kunene"
The actress and singer revealed to Sowetan Live on Monday, 13 January that rumours of her being related to Vusi Kunene began when she played the role of Sindi in e.tv's Smoke and Mirrors.
“I still can’t believe how big this ‘relation thing’ has blown up. I also can’t believe that people can make up something and believe it. I was so nervous when I joined Generations, thinking that people are going to believe it even more now that I’m on the show,” adds the actress.
Zazi also starred opposite Vusi in Mzansi Magic's award-winning series Shaka ILembe, where she played Queen Nandi's daughter and he played a Tsonga king.
The actress also denies reports that she's related to Adulting actor Nhlanhla Kunene and adds that he's just an industry friend.
Vusi Kunene dumps House of Zwide
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July 2024 that the veteran actor Vusi Kunene dumped House of Zwide for Generations: The Legacy.
Kunene who portrayed the role of a fashion designer Funani Zwide in the e.tv fashion telenovela returned to the SABC1 soapie to reprise his role as Jack Mabaso.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: rae.seleme@briefly.co.za