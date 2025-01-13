Former Smoke and Mirrors actress Zazi Kunene has responded to reports that she's related to Vusi Kunene

The actress recently joined the veteran actor on SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy as Alice

The Shaka ILembe actress says the actor is just an industry dad and he's not her biological father

Actress Zazi Kunene denies Vusi Kunene is her biological father. Images: @zazikunene and @Vusikuneneofficial

Rising star Zazi Kunene who stars opposite Vusi Kunene in Generations: The Legacy says the actor is not her father.

Zazi who is famously known for her roles in Smoke and Mirrors and Shaka ILembe recently joined the soapie as a nanny, Alice.

Rumours of the actress being related to the thespian blew up on social media when she scored the role on the SABC1 TV show.

The actress excitedly took to her X account in December 2024 to share a video herself acting on the SABC1 soapie. She captioned the video:

"Please do not invite me out this December, ngibuka (I'm watching) iGenerations. Thanks. Love u, mbyeiiii."

Zazi: "I am not related to Vusi or Nhlanhla Kunene"

The actress and singer revealed to Sowetan Live on Monday, 13 January that rumours of her being related to Vusi Kunene began when she played the role of Sindi in e.tv's Smoke and Mirrors.

“I still can’t believe how big this ‘relation thing’ has blown up. I also can’t believe that people can make up something and believe it. I was so nervous when I joined Generations, thinking that people are going to believe it even more now that I’m on the show,” adds the actress.

Zazi also starred opposite Vusi in Mzansi Magic's award-winning series Shaka ILembe, where she played Queen Nandi's daughter and he played a Tsonga king.

The actress also denies reports that she's related to Adulting actor Nhlanhla Kunene and adds that he's just an industry friend.

Vusi Kunene dumps House of Zwide

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July 2024 that the veteran actor Vusi Kunene dumped House of Zwide for Generations: The Legacy.

Kunene who portrayed the role of a fashion designer Funani Zwide in the e.tv fashion telenovela returned to the SABC1 soapie to reprise his role as Jack Mabaso.

