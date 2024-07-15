South African veteran actor Vusi Kunene is allegedly leaving eTV's House of Zwide soon

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald reported the news of the former Generations star's exit

Many netizens reacted regarding his alleged exit, and others thought that it would be better if the show came to an end

The South African veteran actor Vusi Kunene, known for his popular role as Jack Mabaso on Generations, has made headlines regarding his future on House of Zwide.

Actor Vusi Kunene allegedly leaving House of Zwide

The veteran actor was praised for his performance on Shaka iLembe, which recently became a hot social media topic regarding his role on eTV's most loved soapie, House of Zwide.

Recently, entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced the sad news that the former Generations star will allegedly exit House of Zwide in mid-July 2024 on his Twitter (X) page.

The commentator wrote:

"Vusi Kunene is leaving House of Zwide. The award winning actor has already wrapped up shooting for the new season and will be off screen mid July."

Fans react to news of Vusi leaving House of Zwide

Shortly after Jabu Macdonald announced the news on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. See some of the comments below:

@Lungile_nje wrote:

"The whole show must wrap it up..it has lost its direction! Worse ke, the child( Keletso) that's in grade 10 is a now a DJ and she gets to DJ in clubs yooh kuningi!"

@PebblesNeo responded:

"They need to wrap up the whole show."

@justlethu_ said:

"They need to wrap everything nje."

@KhumaloDanica commented:

"About damn time. He deserves better."

@Tvmii_R mentioned:

"Yah no they need to wrap up the entire show."

@MisMuffinsss tweeted:

"This show was a downgrade for him, good thing he’s leaving."

