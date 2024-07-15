Famous couple Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni had something to celebrate their new business

The former YoTV star shared on his Instagram page that his wife, Liesl, has started a catering business

Many fans and followers congratulated the couple, and others shared their reactions

Liesl and Musa open their very own catering business. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's favourite couple, Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni, have once again made headlines on social media after sharing some great news.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl open a new catering business

The former Miss SA, Liesl Mthombeni and her hubby, Dr Musa Mthombeni, have been trending online for living their best lives and travelling worldwide. This time, they raised their champagne glasses to celebrate a milestone together as a couple.

The former YoTV star recently shared a post on his Instagram page that they have opened a catering business that his lovely wife runs. He wrote:

"We have started a catering company that will take care of all of your needs this winter. Your 4th child’s baby shower that your friends were forced to contribute R1200 to, your Jhb boyfriend’s secret wedding in Polokwane this weekend, 21 birthday party for your naughty child, Bachelorette party in Zeerust in a V class, zonke bonke. We don’t discriminate. We just want money."

See the post below:

Fans react to the Mthombenis' opening a business

Many netizens reacted to news of the new business venture online. See some of the comments below:

takuemupa said:

"Congratulations."

@The_A_Wagon wrote:

"Side hustle is important."

@__ThapeloM responded:

"We accepted that Musa Junior won't be coming anytime soon, we might as well support them in everything they do. Congratulations."

@_Lolo_Pat commented:

"Congratulations to them."

@TheRealSmomoh mentioned:

"Big up to them."

@ModiseAPhumo shared:

"Wow good for them. Congratulations."

Dr Musa Mthombeni marks marriage milestone

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrating a milestone with his wife, Liesl.

The doctor penned another sweet yet hilarious captions dedicated to his lady and looked forward to many more milestones with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News