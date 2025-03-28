Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva was a recent guest on Podcast And Chill with MacG

While on the podcast, Sweet Guluva was asked about his relationship with Ashley Ogle and if she was pregnant

Fans are on the fence about believing Sweet Guluva after he denied having any knowledge about her being pregnant

Sweet Guluva responded to rumours that Ashley Ogle is pregnant. Image:ashleyogle98, sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's newest "celebrity couple", Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva, are the talk of the town after a video of him responding to pregnancy rumours went viral.

Is Ashley Ogle pregnant?

While on Podcast And Chill with MacG, Sweet Guluva was asked about the rumours that Ashley Ogle is pregnant and that he is the father.

"People are saying she is pregnant because of something that she whispered to you. What can you say about that?" MacG asked.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sweet Guluva shook his head and denied the rumours. MacG joked about him not being the father, and the room burst into laughter.

The hilarious video was posted by @simply_kimm on X.

Before she got evicted, Ashley was heard whispering something to Sweet Guluva, referring to it as "the baby": "Don't tell anyone about the baby. I won't do anything to the baby."

Sweet Guluva spoke about the pregnancy rumours involving Ashley Ogle. Image: sweet_guluva, ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Sweet Guluva's revelation

This is how some people reacted to the video. Some people slammed the X user for referring to Guluva as "they guy."

@khokhVAR said:

"The girl did say that she's not pregnant. Sweet Guluva would never sleep with her on a public platform."

@faith92met shared:

"You think they will rest. Watch them say that they’re hiding it from people not to be aware."

@SlungileMbatha1 joked:

"She is pregnant to us guys. Please, this is not up for debate."

@couldthatbegio stated:

"Okay, they are not pregnant. But, Ashley and Sweet Guluva have just confirmed that they are still together. They are very thankful for the love and support, and they are mizing their relationship from the public for the time being. They just arrived!

@Maame404684929 questioned:

"Even the guy? Your hatred for SG will never end I guess. The sad thing is. You are gonna see him on ur screen for a long time. Make sure u don't get a heart attack while at it."

@Ow_jessie slammed:

"Why are you monitoring Sweet Guluva's moves when you can't even mention his name? You are the same human as Coco when she referred to Ashley as "this girl" wa loya wena."

Sweet Guluva's mom said he manifested winning Big Brother Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sweet Guluva and his mother spoke about his manifestation tricks on 947 recently during a radio interview.

The BB Mzansi winner's mother revealed that he manifested being a millionaire at a young age and that he wrote a letter when he joined the competition. Guluva kept the letter in his suitcase and recently took it for various interviews.

Fans are super proud of Sweet Guluva, who also revealed that he wants to be an actor and used the platform for that purpose.

Source: Briefly News