Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 couple Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle delighted their fans when they hosted an Instagram Live session

During the Instagram Live session, Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle opened up about their relationship

Social media users reacted to the update expressing their love for the couple and approving of their decision

‘BB Mzansi’ lovebirds Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle discussed their romance during an Instagram Live session. Image: sweet_guluva, ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi fans were left in their feelings after Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle held an Instagram Live session. The two also quelled speculation after giving an update on the status of their relationship which started inside the Umlilo Edition house.

Finally! Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 couple Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle gave fans the update they were waiting for. The fan favourites hosted an Instagram Live session that left Big Brother Mzansi viewers in their feelings. A video of the Instagram Live session was reshared on X by social media user @alexadiamante12.

Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle host Instagram Live session

In the video, Sweet Guluva and Ashley put rumours about the status of their relationship to bed. After exchanging compliments with Ashley, Sweet Guluva gave an update on their relationship. He confirmed that they are still together but requested for privacy as they navigate life after the reality TV series.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“We just wanted to confirm that we are still together. We are dating but we are requesting for privacy. Further information to be communicated. We will communicate with you once we feel very comfortable. We are still confirming that we’re together with my beautiful Eshili,” Sweet Guluva said.

Ashley concurred with Sweet Guluva and revealed that everything is okay between them. She thanked their fans for their overwhelming support.

“Yes. Thank you everybody for supporting us and watching us and everything nice that you’ve done for us. I felt like this was obligated from us both of us because you guys watched us and you gave us so much support. It would be so sad that we ghosted you but honestly, we have to kinda ghost our relationship from everybody but we good this side. So, I just arrived. We just arrived,” Ashley said.

Watch the video of the Instagram Live session below:

Fans react to Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle's update

In the comments, netizens were left in their feelings. Other netizens approved of Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva’s decision to keep their relatrionship under wraps. Here’s what people had to say:

@IvyNoko said:

“What a night. I love this. I am so happy.”

@arah_rani remarked:

“So, this is love😩😩🥰🥰”

@Random_Vee256 said:

“Thanks for sharing this post I missed the live 🥹💔💔💔”

@beebahdearie commented:

“They are so cute. I can't count how many times I watched this❤️❤️❤️❤️ All the best my people.”

@NyepahPatricia speculated:

“These two has been advised to keep it cool because of so much narratives 👍”

‘BB Mzansi’ lovebirds Sweet Guluva and Ashley shared an update on their romance. Image: sweet_guluva, ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi couple splits

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it ended in tears for Big Brother Mzansi Season 1 couple Lexi van Niekerk and Mandla Hlatshwayo.

The couple reportedly broken up after being in a relationship for more than 10 years. While they didn't formally announce their break up, they seemingly confirmed it by posting cryptic and chilling messages on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News