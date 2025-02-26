Big Brother Mzansi fans have shown former housemate Ashley Ogle love and gifted her over R150k

The money was raised through a GoFundMe campaign created by Ashley following her eviction

Life outside the Big Brother house has been promising for Ashley who recently landed her 1st gig

Fans of former 'Big Brother Mzansi' star Ashley Ogle have donated over R150K. Image: ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle may not have won the R2 million cash prize but she earned herself a dedicated fanbase. She received over R150 000 from fans through the GoFundMe campaign she set up following her eviction.

Ashley Ogle gifted R150K from 'Big Brother Mzansi' fans

Ashley Ogle has settled in well to life outside of the Big Brother Mzansi house. Ashley, who recently bagged her 1st gig, received overwhelming support from fans who have so far donated over R150 000 to her GoFundMe campaign to raise R900 000.

At the time of writing, Ashley had received 287 donations with the highest donation amounting to around R11 000.

On her GoFundMe campaign page, Ashley revealed how she intends to use the money. She said the money would be used to rebuild her life after being voted off Big Brother Mzansi by her fellow housemates:

“Unfortunately, her stay was cut short not from the usual process of elimination by fans but from votes from her peers in the house. This cut short her experience and people who support her all over the world would like to pool in resources to help her build her life back up.”

Ashley and Sweet Guluva's relationship gets thumbs up

Meanwhile, Ashley didn’t only earn a supportive fanbase during her stay in the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house. Ashley also started a promising relationship with fellow housemate Sweet Guluva.

'Big Brother Mzansi' viewers show love to Ashley Ogle following her eviction. Image: raelsilver_rs

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva, who is in the Big Brother Mzansi house, recently proved that Ashley Ogle is the only woman for him. In a touching moment, Sweet Guluva wished Ashley's picture goodnight.

Big Brother Mzansi viewers have high hopes for the relationship which Ashley’s brother recently gave the thumbs up.

Ashley Ogle recently sent Mzansi into a frenzy after she hinted at walking down the aisle with Sweet Guluva when he finally comes home.

Muzi TheMbuzi dragged after sharing contact details for gigs

Life outside the Big Brother Mzansi house has not been a breeze for every former Season 5 contestant.

Muzi TheMbuzi recently got a rude awakening after he was evicted on Sunday 23 February. Looking to cash in on the time he spent inside the Big Brother house, Muzi shared his contact details for bookings.

The musician was dragged by a section of netizens who had a score to settle with him after he betrayed Sweet Guluva and voted Ashley out.

Swiss and Melino plot to evict Sweet Guluva from Big Brother Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported how two housemates were caught on camera plotting to evict Sweet Guluva from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Housemates Swiss and Melino also revealed how they had masterminded Ashley Ogle's eviction. The video of the two sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

