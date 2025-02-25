Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva's relationship is under the spotlight again

This time, her brother seemingly gave his stamp of approval of the relationship, showing how much he loves them

This excited some of her fans online and some noted that the whole family is showing their support for Sweet Guluva who is still in the competition

Ashley Ogle's brother is here for her and Sweet Guluva's relationship. Image: ashley.ogle98, Mzansi Magic

Source: Instagram

Just who does not love Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva? Even Ashley's brother, Ryan Ogle, has approved of their romance and the fans are going crazy.

Ashley Ogle's brother seemingly reacts to her relationship with Sweet Guluva

Reality TV star Ashley Ogle's brother Ryan Ogle has added his voice to Big Brother Mzansi's hottest couple at the moment. Taking to Instagram, Ryan reacted to hot pictures from Ashley and used one of Sweet Guluva's famous phrases.

"Ishuuuu lokhuzana these are fire."

Ashley Ogle's brother commented on her recent post. Image: ashley.ogle98 screenshot

Source: Instagram

Fans excited for Ashley and Sweet Guluva after brother's approval

Ashley's fans are excited to see what is next for the couple after her brother just gave his stamp of approval on their relationship with Sweet Guluva.

@FloPitse replied:

"He is a shipper."

@SuzanSithole2 remarked:

"She did say that her brother would like him."

@Thando697 shared:

"I like him."

@Thandek93893912 added:

"They are even voting, saw on IG one of the brothers posted a voting screenshot."

@ImmaculateBreed said:

"All family members, both sides are biggest shippers."

@BeatriceOwusua5 laughed:

"That's her cousin actually. They are all shippers."

@WendySombo stated:

"And she did actually say that Guluva would get along with her brother."

@AsandaRT_ said:

"Who are we not to ship, our Queen said I trust Guluva. What is going to stop us."

@shallyscorner exclaimed:

"That tells you what family understands the game. But then some fans are acting crazy like he is their man!"

Sweet Guluva not moving on from Ashley Ogle

While in the Big Brother House, Sweet Guluva declares his love for Ashley, saying he is not willing to let her go.

Many fans assumed that he would take an interest in the other ladies, however, Sweet Guluva still has his eyes on Ashley.

A social media user Ohemaa_akyaa89 posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing Sweet Guluva staring blankly at the gallery wall on Thursday night before he went to bed. He also then said goodnight to Ashley Ogle’s picture and then went to the bedroom.

Ashley Ogle has added her reaction to Big Brother Mzansi housemate Muzi following eviction

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Ashley Ogle has seemingly reacted to fellow Big Brother Mzansi housemate Muzi Thembuzi who recently got evicted from the show.

An X user posted a screenshot which showed that Ashley Ogle liked a post which BBMzansi shared about Thembuzi being evicted from the house.

In a video, Ashley said Muzi acts like he is the goat, adding that he should have gotten evicted before her: "Mandy Hagan and Muzi. He should've been evicted before me, to be honest. He is trying to play it like he is the GOAT."

Source: Briefly News