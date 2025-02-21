Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Sweet Guluva has proven that he is still stuck on Ashley Ogle

There were fears he'd move on with the remaining ladies in the house following Ashley's eviction but so far he has proven doubters wrong

A heartwarming moment caught on video touched Big Brother Mzansi viewers' hearts

Sweet Guluva proved that his heart belongs to Ashley Ogle.

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Sweet Guluva tugged at viewers’ heartstrings when he proved that he is still attached to his love interest, former housemate Ashley Ogle. Although the two may no longer be together following Ashley's eviction, last night, Sweet Guluva proved that his heart still beats for her.

Sweet Guluva still stuck on Ashley Ogle

Romantic relationships in the Big Brother Mzansi house can be tricky especially if one of the lovers is sent packing. A section of viewers feared Sweet Guluva would move on with any of the remaining ladies in the house following Ashley's eviction. However, on Thursday 20 February 2025, Sweet Guluva proved he was still smitten by Ashley.

A video shared by social media user Ohemaa_akyaa89 on X (formerly Twitter) shows Sweet Guluva standing in silence in front of the gallery wall on Thursday night before heading off to bed. In a heartwarming moment, he said goodnight to Ashley Ogle’s picture and then went to the bedroom.

You can watch the touching moment in the video below:

Heartwarming video sparks reactions on social media

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 viewers flooded the comments. A section of viewers were touched by Sweet Guluva’s sweet gesture while some speculated that for a moment he considered getting evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house so that he could once again be in Ashley’s arms. Others urged him to stay strong so that he could win the prize money for Ashley.

Here are some of the reactions:

@annie_tarh1998 said:

“When he looked at the door, I said boy you better not 😂😂”

@duhhItsAdom remarked:

“Who will look at my picture like this😭😭🤚”

@TshideymaRea said:

“This one will take R250 000 when given a chance and give up R2m. The trap we don’t want him to fall for. He really misses Ashley sham.”

@motha_wandile pleaded:

“Ashley Ogle please don’t hurt Sweet Guluva. He genuinely loves you ❤️❤️❤️🙏”

@JosephineB26622 said:

“The heart knows what it wants as simple as that😭🥰❤️”

@SmahMngomezulu said:

“Love that he is reminded of her every day but it's painful to watch 😭”

@Chris4056Auma urged:

“Sweetness hung in there for her. Bring the money home. Your wife and mum will be so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️👑”

@cillais4SomGel said:

“He looks angry. In his head, he’s like “yoh! Why did these housemates do me dirty like this😩”

@ShantelSimosi asked:

“Why was he looking around like he's tired of the house?”

Sweet Guluva was emotional when Ashley Ogle was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Sweet Guluva took Ashley Ogle’s eviction the hardest. When she was evicted at the hands of fellow housemates, Sweet Guluva couldn’t hide his disappointment. In a moment of despair, Sweet Guluva shed a tear or two.

Ashle Ogle and Sweet Guluva's relatives spend time together

Briefly News previously reported that things may be getting serious between Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva.

Usually, when the grownups meet, it is a sign that a relationship is getting serious. Recently, two members from the couples’ families met sending social media into a frenzy.

