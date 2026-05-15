Lala Tuku's daughter has been caught up in the crossfire of her mom's scandal after the seasoned actress and TV producer was suspended from her job

Tuku and several executives were placed on precautionary suspension after more cast members of Pimville voiced their concerns over non-payment, an issue that has plagued the show for months

Online users unearthed the lavish lifestyles Lala's daughter portrays on social media, putting two and two together as the scandal intensifies

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Social media called to have Lala Tuku's family investigated. Images: lalatuku

Source: Instagram

The escalating financial scandal surrounding seasoned actress and TV producer Lala Tuku has taken a sharp and personal turn as public scrutiny shifts toward her family.

Tuku, the SABC's Head of Content, along with several top executives, was recently placed on a precautionary suspension following mounting complaints from the Pimville cast and crew, many of whom have voiced intense frustration over going months without receiving their hard-earned salaries.

The show, which stars Gail Mabalane and Keke Mphuti among others, has reportedly been plagued by problems since its inception in February 2026. Bakwena Productions, the production company behind the show, initially promised to deliver a groundbreaking addition to local television, but has instead been hit by another wave of negative publicity over alleged exploitation and non-payment.

Thapelo Mokoena, who played the role of Kenneth Tumagole, was unexpectedly written out and killed off from the show in the sixth episode.

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Mzansi gave Lala Tuku's family a bombastic side eye after it was revealed that 'Pimville' cast and crew had gone months without being paid. Image: lalatuku

Source: Instagram

As the drama intensifies, disgruntled internet users have dragged Tuku's daughter, model and content creator Adonis, directly into the crosshairs of the controversy. Eagle-eyed netizens began digging through social media, unearthing videos and pictures of the young woman portraying an incredibly lavish lifestyle filled with luxury.

Online users juxtaposed her high-end lifestyle against the reality of the struggling actors who have been left empty-handed. This discovery has fueled even more outrage across social media platforms, putting the family's lifestyle under a massive microscope while the production company scrambles to handle the growing crisis. Read some of the comments below.

Burnerburnerac5 said:

"Lala Tuku was taking flights on flights to go to UCT to hold her daughter's hand after a test, just 'cause she had a little anxiety attack instead of focusing on her work. Her daughter also takes flights to JHB just to get some basic braids, then back. Investigate them very well.

"Adonis Tuku, Lala Tuku's daughter, was living it up in Cape Town while South African actors don't get paid."

sibongilenduna wrote:

"Arrest the mother and the kids; all of them belong in jail."

Kgothatsoxo was outraged:

"Actors and actresses are starving and retiring without getting acting gigs while their money is funding spoiled kids to fly just to do their hair? Sies, what a horrible family."

TANKISO_Mthi alleged:

"She recently bought her a R60 000 TV‍."

Lala Tuku's daughter's lavish lifestyle was questioned amid the 'Pimville' payment scandal. Image: lalatuku

Source: Instagram

Kagiso Modupe distances himself from Pimville saga

Just as the scandal was brewing in the background, actor, TV producer and co-owner of Bakwena Productions, Kagiso Modupe, distanced himself from the Pimville payment scandal.

Briefly News reported on Modupe's statement, revealing that he had no involvement in the payments within the production company, with sources claiming that he, too, had raised concerns.

According to DailySUN, Modupe addressed the payment issue with Lala, but no action had been taken, claiming he was told to "stay in his lane." He went on to reveal that many stakeholders within the company had gone unpaid.

"We are now at a point where actors are not paid, crew are not paid, suppliers are not paid, and I myself have not been paid as a head director."

The actor explained that he was removed as executive and appointed as head director, and was never involved in salaries. Meanwhile, amid an internal investigation, the SABC has confirmed it is engaging with Bakwena Productions to explore solutions to ensure that the show goes on.

The national broadcaster had released a public statement confirming that they had fulfilled all of their financial obligations and noted the production company was in breach of contract.

The payment scandal follows previous allegations of non-payment involving other projects under Bakwena Productions, including Pound 4 Pound.

Sizwe Dhlomo and Loyiso MacDonald react to Pimville saga

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sizwe Dhlomo and Loyiso MacDonald's reactions to the ongoing Pimville payment scandal.

The media personalities, along with their fans, were stunned and helped raise awareness on the pressing issue that's affecting local creatives.

Source: Briefly News