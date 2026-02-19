Bakwena Productions producers have confirmed Thapelo Mokoena's departure as Kenneth Tumagole in Pimville

Mokoena, who played the pastoral role, trended on social media when he got written out of the telenovela in episode 6

Pimville fans took to social media this past week to bid farewell to Kenneth's character

'Pimville' production comments on Thapelo Mokoena's exit as Kenneth. Images: ThapeloMokoena

Fatal Seduction actor Thapelo Mokoena shocked Pimville fans this week when his character, Kenneth Tumagole, exited the SABC2 latest telenovela.

Mokoena is exiting the show after Scandal! actress Mapaseka Koetle, who joined the TV show this week.

The soapie shared a clip on its X account on 16 February 2026, of Kenneth being killed. While viewers of the show had doubts about Mokoena's exit from the show, the telenovela confirms Mokoena's departure as Kenneth Tumahole.

Executive producer Rashaka Muofhe revealed in an interview with TshisaLIVE that Kenneth’s funeral embodies the authenticity at the core of Pimville. Muofhe adds that they wanted viewers to see themselves, their families, and their lived experiences reflected with respect, beauty, and truth.

Mokoena's character's journey deeply touched audiences across the country, who were shocked by the actor's quick departure from the telenovela.

Pimville fans react to Kenneth's death

@__LelloM replied:

"We literally just tuned in, and Kenneth is dead? Is he really dead? Bethuna? Where are we now?"

@KaraboMellowx wrote:

"What a plot twist, on a Friday. I was really convinced it was a dream. I really hope Was Iis not dead."

@Xitsundzuxo_ said:

"Mamazala is already making accusations that Naledi is responsible for Kenneth’s death, and she’s right, she just doesn’t know."

@MokwenaMafoko responded:

"I find it hard to believe that Kenneth Tumagole is gone. Why did they put Thapelo Mokoena in the opening sequence for him to die in episode 6."

@MissLekhudu replied:

"I’m not sad Kenneth is dead. His Sesotho accent was killing my ears. Is Thapelo Zulu-speaking?"

@refiloehopeMats commented:

"She looks guilty. Why can't she come clean if she really loved Kenneth, or was she just there for lifestyle?"

@AHT_YssY reacted:

"Tonight's episode had me emotional af. The fatal clash, Kenneth is out just like that? siblings dealing with the loss of their brother. Serving township pain and secrets on a platter. Naledi's ring evidence got me stressed for her."

@Caddy_Gal wrote:

"He is gone just like that. Naledi is such an actor cause so much dramashe was literally there when Kenneth got killed."

@ah_donepifiano responded:

"I still can't believe Kenneth is gone. His smile was everything! RIP Kenneth, you'll be missed in Pimville!"

@KaraboMellowx said:

"Kenneth's death was definitely not on my Bingo cards; I literally didn't see that one coming."

'Pimville' fans mourn Thapelo Mokoena as Kenneth. Images: ThapeloMokoena

