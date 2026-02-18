Fan-favourite Limpopo actress Mmarumo Marokane had social media buzzing this week when she received a nomination for a SAFTA

Marokane has been nominated in the Best Actress category in this year's SAFTAs for playing the role of Bridget on eTV's Scandal!

Fans of the actress and popular TV show commented on her nomination on social media this week

'Scandal!' fans celebrate Mmarumo Marokane's SAFTA nod. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Former MisEducation actress Johannah Mmarumo Marokane, who portrays the character of Bridget on eTV's Scandal!, has been nominated for a SAFTA (South African Film and Television Award) for the first time.

Marokane previously trended on social media when her on-screen husband, Mathews Rantsoma, who played Nhlamulo, got written out of the eTV show.

The talented actress and content creator stars opposite actress Mapaseka Koetle, who recently joined SABC2's latest telenovela, Pimville.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, that the actress has been nominated for a SAFTA.

"Johannah Mmarumo Marokane has been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Soap for her role in ‘Scandal’ at the 19th edition of the SAFTAs," said McDonald.

Scandal! fans congratulate actress

@caliciouz said:

"Bigup to our detective. We love her."

@Adivar18 responded:

"@etvScandal, get your flowers for character development. The Vuvu we 1st met and the one we have now is a total upgrade."

@leratolushaba reacted:

"Well-deserved nomination. She’s a great actress."

@Yenziwe_ wrote:

"We love her. Her character development is one for the books."

@Prudence_bonga said:

"I love her so much. She’s so good."

@SLoveportrait responded:

"Yes, yes, yes! Vuvu always comes with it, and to play, she never disappoints! We love her over here, too."

@JPhochane reacted:

"Well deserved. You'll run from the kitchen just to watch her."

@MmomoHae commented:

"She is detective number one. When she falls in love, it goes straight to her cerebellum, and yena follows all the functions of it."

,@LeeMpaki said:

"She's nailing her character, well deserved."

@ItsNobuhle21 replied:

"Where do we vote? I love her smile."

@Refiwe1230132 reacted:

"I am so happy for her, love her to bits."

@JabzinSA responded:

"Nice one. I hope she wins it. Bridgette Mavuthela Vuvu."

@callmepatrisha_ said:

"Numero Uno! (number one). Yoh wa acta (yoh, she's a great actress), this woman, jealous down. Vuvu, that award is yours!"

@Ntebaleng_ reacted:

"She and Lorraine Moropa are giving doppelganger vibes."

@SoundsofMar responded:

"She deserves it; her performance is top-tier."

@jackie_rantsho replied:

"She's a tough and dimpled lady. After all, ke homie. Ereng N1 MoNgwaneng?"

@KekuMangale said:

"Vuvu wa Nhlaks," (Nhlaks' woman).

'Scandal!' star Mmarumo Marokane is nominated for a SAFTA. Images: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

South Africans shook as eTV cancels Scandal! after 20 years

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV surprised soapie fans on Friday, 26 September 2025, when it canned Scandal! after 20 years on television.

The SAFTA-award-winning soapie-turned-telenovela is currently led by actors Mapaseka Koetla and Seputla Sebogodi.

Fans of the TV show took to social media this week to share their views about the ending of the popular show.

