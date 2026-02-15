Popular Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Neliswa Ngada is the first housemate to get disqualified from the show this season

The reality TV star and influencer was kicked out of the competition after assaulting Que over the weekend

Viewers of the show slammed the show for disqualifying Ngada, while Que's fans welcomed Ngada's exit

Neliswa disqualified from 'Big Brother Mzansi' after assaulting Que. Image: Jabu McDonald

Fan-favourite reality TV star and social media influencer Neliswa Ngada has been removed from the Big Brother Mzansi reality TV show.

Ngada trended on social media over the weekend, when she inflicted physical violence on Que, who previously kissed Trixie on the show.

The social media influencer was the second reality TV star to leave the show after Dube, who was evicted from the show on Sunday, 15 February 2026.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Sunday, 15 February 2026, that Neliswa was dismissed from the show. This comes after Ngada physically assaulted fellow housemate Que on Saturday, 14 February 2026, in the evening.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to Neliswa's exit

@MsCharlotteN replied:

"Eish. She didn’t stand a chance."

@Tebogo_M21 wrote:

"She didn't stand a chance to win anyway."

@Zeem2 responded:

"Physical violence is a non- negotiable. I’m hurt, but it is what it is. Oh, Neli baby, love you down sanalam."

@TshidiPruddie commented:

"Biggie is biased, mxm."

@Sxxova00 reacted:

"The Don crying like a little baby as if he lost one of his family members. Argh fu** him."

Big Brother Mzansi confirmed Ngada's removal in a statement on its X account on Sunday, 15 February 2026.

"Following an incident in the house last night and a subsequent investigation, Big Brother has made the decision to disqualify and remove a housemate from the game.

"The safety and well-being of all housemates remain our highest priority," reads the statement.

@KayMosoeunyane wrote:

"Wa phapha makahambe," (She's forward, let her go).

@Geeray07 responded:

"We applaud the decision taken and made by Big Brother. We must stand up and not tolerate Gender Based Violence. We stand with our Brother Que during these tough times #BBMzanziS6."

@AddyAdam8 said:

"Neliswa is out and disqualified. Physical on Que last night? Queen left standing tall, but rules hit hard Mzansi, this eviction night was wild! "

@leroychimu commented:

"I'm not okay last year it was KB."

@Raibowchild said:

"Oh nooo lapho I split my vote to save her."

@rere_coa reacted:

"Love her still."

@Precious_got said:

"I’m so hurt, yho."

@sonke_u responded:

"Mxm Biggie has faves."

Neliswa is removed from 'Big Brother Mzansi' after Que assault. Image: Jabu McDonald

