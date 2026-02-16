Social media influencer Didi Mothobi has responded to her altercation with Que in the Big Brother Mzansi competition

Mothobi trended on social media when she received 2 strikes for her vulgar words towards her housemate, Que

Big Brother Mzansi fans reacted to Mothobi's statement on social media on Sunday, 15 February 2026

'BBMzansi' fans comment on Didi's statement after her altercation with Que and Neliswa's exit. Images: @justagirllove and Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Popular Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Didi Mothobi trended on social media after she received 2 strikes in the house and released a statement regarding her altercation with Que.

Mothobi's close friend, Neliswa Ngada, made headlines on Sunday, 15 February 2026, when she was disqualified from the TV show.

Viewers of the show dragged Que on social media after Neliswa's dismissal, and Mothobi received 2 strikes.

The reality TV star's team released a statement on her X account after she received 2 strikes during the eviction episode on Sunday, 15 January 2026.

The statement reads: "The defamatory words used and physical violence attempted are totally unacceptable. Violence should never be the answer, and we do not condone any form of physical aggression.

"We strongly condemn the comments made by Que that blamed Did for the abuse she experienced. Victim blaming is harmful and unacceptable, and no survivor should have their trauma used against them."

Mothobi also shared that she's grateful to Neliswa for standing up for what she believes in.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to Didi's statement

@J_e_s_s_i_c_a0 said:

"You do not condone any form of physical aggression, but you are still grateful to Neliswa for standing up against GBV with violence. Just look at you speaking from the two sides of your hypocritical mouth."

@new_vic_ wrote:

"Please, Didi must go for therapy/counselling immediately after her journey there & deal with her traumas and demons, and her energy is nje something is off. Everyone who comes close to her gets evicted, too. And shame, Neliswa, if it wasn’t for Didi, we wouldn’t be here."

@msQ_marilalita reacted:

"Whoever wrote this made things worse than damage control. You should have kept the energy of condoning both the lady's behaviour and kept the same energy that GBV only matters when men are on the receiving end, and not when they receive the abuse. Thank you."

@ak47kokiistan replied:

"I doubt Didi was really abused; she is lying, and I'm sure this is her ex's prayer for Didi to be exposed to the world to clear his name."

@Blue_Spier17 responded:

"Didi provoked Que. Did you apologise on her behalf for accusing Mmeli of pushing her? Didi is the reason Neliswa got disqualified. Neliswa Is an abuser because she hit a man. Didi contributed because she insulted Que's manhood. In our Xhosa culture, it's very offensive."

@Molefe_Makhubs commented:

"After the eviction, she went on to say that we as viewers are voting for Que because we think he's “handsome” and in her eyes his not . How dare she disrespect us like that? So she thinks we're voting based on “looks”? Didi o leleme maan !! Shashalaza FC."

@slindilemthemb6 said:

"Susa lodoti (remove this nonsense). What exactly are you saying? Que was provoked after the show took Didi to rehab, she can't control alcohol and ukhuluma kakhulu when anticicated."

@lebzaration reacted:

"He did not blame her. But yah anyway, whatever. English is not our mother tongue."

SA reacts to Sweet Guluva's video after Ashley Ogle's baby announcement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media influencer Sweet Guluva puzzled his followers over the weekend with his latest video.

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star shared a cryptic clip with unanswered questions on social media.

Fans of the actor and influencer assumed he was referring to Ashley Ogle, who announced the arrival of her son on 14 February 2026.

