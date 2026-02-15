Social media influencer Sweet Guluva puzzled his followers on social media over the weekend with his latest video

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star shared a cryptic clip with unanswered questions

Fans of the actor and influencer assumed he was referring to Ashley Ogle, who announced the arrival of her son on 14 February 2026

Sweet Guluva puzzles fans with video after Ashley Ogle's baby announcement. Images: SweetGuluva

Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star and Black Gold actor Sweet Guluva posted a cryptic video on his social media accounts, a few days before Ashley Ogle announced she had given birth to her baby boy.

Guluva previously made headlines when his ex-girlfriend and ex-housemate, Ashley Ogle, confirmed their breakup on social media.

Social media user @JustMeYesMe shared a clip of Guluva on his X account on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

He captioned the clip: "SweetGs, is he saying he is the father?"

In the clip, Guluva is heard saying: "Jwang. (How). We are not fighting, and there's no need to overthink what is happening. When you get a chance, also ask yourself jwang (how)."

It is unclear if the former Big Brother Mzansi star's clip is related to Ashley Ogle's baby announcement, as Guluva posted the video on his TikTok account 3 days before Valentine's Day.

Guluva's ex-girlfriend, Ashley Ogle, shocked South Africans on Valentine's Day when she confirmed the arrival of her baby boy with photos on her social media.

South Africans comment on Guluva's clip

@kats_jeri replied:

"But how exactly did Guluva got A pregnant? Did they continue dating after the show?"

@Ngelo0761 reacted:

"Lol, he’s basically saying people should ask themselves that 'how' he’s not specific though on what or who is he talking to…just ask yourself, how.”

@CeleDelene responded:

"They asked a question, and he has responded. Uthi jwang / kanjani?"

@Inno252016 wrote:

"Is he denying a child that looks like him?"

@Zolani82031 said:

"He's saying (jwang), which translates into how?"

@dube_sikha replied:

"He even looks drunk, oooh what a wicked boy."

@SweetGuluva

@gushgirl wrote:

"Umbuzo ka buti umile (the brother is asking) - Jwang?" (how?)

@mizNaaAnkasa said:

"His eyes shows boy has cried yoooh."

@Merc_05 responded:

"Ba re he he you are a father kae kae....Jwang?" (They said you are the father somewhere. How?)

@MissKM1023 replied:

"Uthi juwaaaan?" (He's asking how).

@CDESAMATHA wrote:

"I'm wicked for understanding this video. Jwang? Like, how? Asked the Guluva."

@Francischukey asked:

"Abi ooo. Is he really confirming that?! Somebody translate sharp sharp!"

@SmangieSurprise said:

"He is saying, how can he be a daddy baby?"

Sweet Guluva seemingly reacts to a video after Ashley Ogle's baby reveal. Images: JabuMcdonald and SweetGuluva

