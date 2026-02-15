South African reality TV star Ashley Ogle recently received a cheque of R50K from her fans for her newborn baby

A social media user shared photos of the cheques made to Ogle's personal bank account on social media

South Africans were impressed by this and congratulated the content creator on the birth of her baby boy

SA reacts to Ashley Ogle's baby receiving R50K from 'BBMzansi' viewers. Images: Ashleythebrand

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and social media influencer Ashley Ogle caused a buzz on social media this weekend when her fans gifted her newborn baby a cheque.

Ogle made headlines on Valentine's Day when she confirmed the arrival of her son, Kenzo, on her social media account.

The popular Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star previously left social media in a frenzy when she received R100 000 from her fans.

Social media user @DoIKnowYourFaDa shared photos on his X account on 14 February 2026, of Ogle receiving cheques for her baby from her fans.

The photos show that the reality TV star received a total of R50 000 from her followers on social media.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to the cheque

@esther_mide wrote:

"Ashes are never beating the allegations, what a blessed baby."

@nabatiplaxy said:

"Thanks to all the rich aunties for always being there for her."

@starr14018 replied:

"Kenzo even has a car, yuhh lomntana."

@symply_kimm wrote:

"Ashley Ogleheavily fans will go down in history as the most supportive fanbase in the entire Bb franchise. She won heavily with them. They made her a millionaire, gave her a brand of her own, and pulled up in numbers for her a year later. I tap into her type of grace."

@Mtsaks said:

"So they knew already that she has a child, iyo. This post is unavailable."

@a_jei20 responded:

"Bathong Kenzo is a trust fund baby? Ashley really won with her fans' shame."

@Tanzwani_N replied:

"This woman is really loved."

@chosenwani commented:

"It's sad, breaking up with your baby's father while pregnant, scares me so much...no matter their problems sana, leaving a woman while pregnant is mad selfish and evil, yoh!"

@Moon_Godesss said:

"So she was pregnant this whole time."

@Francischukey reacted:

"This grace is too loud, I tap into it heavily. Ashley and her Ashes are on another level entirely!"

@jr_mbulelo wrote:

"I think you meant we won by having Ashley as a fav, she is a blueprint afterall."

@mhiscute001 reacted:

"She won, I swear I have never seen this type of support before, they are truly the mvp."

@arishahillz commented:

"Louder. Ashes Ashe-Angel too goated. Ashley Grace is too loud. I love her down. Thank you, Ashes Ashe-Angel."

BBMzansi star Ashley Ogle shares why she and Sweet Guluva broke up

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ashley Ogle opened up about why her romance with Big Brother Mzansi season 5 winner Sweet Guluva ended.

Ashley Ogle shared details about the split in an interview with Lasizwe that aired on Thursday, 11 September 2025.

She also addressed a rumour that started when an audio believed to be from Sweet Guluva was leaked online.

