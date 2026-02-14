Popular Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Jojo Robinson trended on social media on Valentine's Day when she received a Ferrari from her husband

The reality TV star previously puzzled her fans online when she hinted that her husband might surprise her with a rare gift

South Africans took to the comment section of the social media post to congratulate Jojo on her new wheels

'RHOD' Star Jojo Robinson Receives a New Ferrari for Valentine's Day, SA Reacts to Video

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman and content creator Jojo Robinson had social media buzzing on Valentine's Day when she received a new Ferrari from her husband, Calven Robinson.

The Robinsons previously made headlines when they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary and went on a baecation.

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared a clip of the reality TV star receiving her new car on its X account on 14 February 2026.

"Jojo Robinson’s man surprised her with a new Ferrari as a Valentine’s Day gift," said the channel.

According to the AutoTrader website, a Ferrari 488 typically ranges from R4.9 million to R5.6 million.

Social media users react to the clip

@lerato_lalove replied:

"It's nice over there with the Durban housewives. Even Nonku had a black Valentine's fake wedding."

@MoreTwoLyf said:

"Sorry, but it gets to a point. There are people dying cause of poverty."

@josifundza wrote:

"She remains the Real Housewife, only second to Vivian’s wife. The rest have no business being on the show."

@jabs_unfiltered responded:

"This is the wealth we wanna see on housewives, not people screaming because they can’t afford designer swimwear!"

@YoursBrown said:

"She really is the Real Housewife."

@StorytellerJobe replied:

“Hey, Boo bear, buy me a Ferrari and let’s act like it’s a surprise for Valentine’s Day, please baby… so cute when men are in on it, love it."

@Blckcardbheki commented:

"The way he keeps on showering her with gifts to cover up his scandalous ways."

@TheSituationZA wrote:

"Does anyone know what she said in her prayer when praying for this man? I’m asking for a friend."

@antinuclearab said:

"New but an old model, ain't hating though."

@TshepisoMohlal9 replied:

"This is the real definition of Real Housewife."

@JustTrish_23 commented:

"Damm, the teddy bear received more affection and appreciation than the husband who bought a Ferrari."

@TholisoN responded:

"Wooooow! Some of us can only Sbwl."

@BoitumeloCaleb replied:

"Damm, R6 million Ferrari 488."

@TawanaM14 reacted:

"Can Ntate Mkhwanazi do some investigation, nyana, on this weird couple."

@KeKeTsibs said:

"From Omar Motors, congrats to her."

Jojo opens up about her husband’s recent health scare

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Jojo Robinson explained to her followers why she has been silent over the past few days.

South African reality TV star opened up about her husband's recent health scare on social media.

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member revealed that Boo Bear was hospitalised with a severe prostate infection (prostatitis).

