On Valentine’s Day, Zintle Kwaaiman and her girlfriend made their social media debut, leaving many fans scratching their heads

This is because in January 2026, Kwaaiman posted cute pictures of her baby, a month after giving birth

Many fans were confused by this, and they expressed it in her comments section, with many other fans congratulating them

Zintle Kwaaiman posted loving photos on Valentine's Day with her girlfriend.

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Zintle Kwaaiaman debuted her girlfriend. The singer and dancer recently welcomed her baby. For many people, the math ain't mathing, so they did not hold back on the judgment.

The couple celebrated their love in the most iconic ways and stuck to the Valentine's Day theme.

Zintle shows off girlfriend

Taking to Instagram, Zintle revealed that this woman was her smile keeper, and that she was more than happy to show her off.

"Plot twist, I won. She’s the reason this day means something. Celebrating my first valentines. Thank you, @labelledecors, for making our day extra special."

In another post, she said she and her girlfriend are the parents of her newborn baby, "Two hearts, one home. Abazali bomntwana (the child's parents)."

Zintle Kwaaiman and her girlfriend are parents to a newborn.

Source: Instagram

Below is a mix of reactions from both groups of fans who are confused, whereas other fans are happy for them.

ziinhle_n stated:

"Oooooh sana! I’m a huge lover of nice things, and I LOVE all of this! Those who are lost must not find their way back."

sophisticatedtshidi says:

"You don't owe people anything. But as people, we become curious because you posted a picture. It can't be personal business if you posted publicly. People have questions. So don't be defensive if you're the one who posted your business in public. Answer people or just remove the post tshin!"

@akalipa2025 laughed:

"Yhuu hai, you guys are unfair to Zintle. 'Answer people or just remove the post' So entitled."

Oricle stated:

"You can't control people and tell them how to feel. If you expect people to say what you want them to say, then there's a problem. Apparently, many people feel the same way I do. So abantu boyike wena to express their feelings to public post. Yes, I am entitled to my opinion."

Spicy_candles shared:

"Bethuna, we’re clearly being taught a lesson to learn to mind our business and leave other Confpeople's businesses alone."

Zintle slams initiation school

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Zintle Kwaaiman revealed that she had a terrible experience at initiation school.

The rising star spoke about some of the disturbing occurrences that happened, and the money she wasted. It did not end well for Kwaaiman, who left the school; however, she revealed that she spent over R100,000.

"I wanted to leave a better person. I was even willing to learn and go ahead with the process, maybe my life would be better," a disappointed Zintle said.

