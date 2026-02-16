South African musician J Something and his wife Coco celebrated their 15th Valentine's together

The singer's wife shared two cute picture of themself on social media, and paired them with a heartfelt message

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to how the couple celebrated Valentine's Day

J Something and Coco celebrate their Valentine's Day in style. Image: @jsomethingmusic

Sana, many celebrities have served us with some loved-up content for Valentine's Day over this past weekend. Mzansi's most famous couple, J Something and his wifey, Coco, had social media buzzing with their "valaza" post.

On Sunday, 15 February 2026, the Micasa group member's wife shared a cute picture of them that was taken this year and a photo that seems to be from over a decade ago.

Coco also mentioned that they were celebrating their 15th Valentine's together as a couple, and also thanked the star for choosing her as his significant other.

The post reads:

"15 years of Valaza with you, my love. ♥️ Yesterday we celebrated it with 3000 people, and I couldn’t have imagined a more perfect day. 🥹🙏🏽 So grateful for how we’ve grown together. I love the way we love each other and the friendship we share. Thank you for being gentle, kind and strong. Slide 2 is a testament to how we just keep getting better with time. 💛 Ke go rata f*cked up! @jsomethingmusic."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Coco and J Something's Valentine's celebration

Shortly after Coco shared their loved-up post on Valentine's Day, many peeps couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

irenekiri said:

"Love these pics…Love that keeps growing."

mariliasameiro wrote:

"What a beautiful couple you are! Coco, when you first met each other."

jeanetteraletooane commented:

"Happy Anniversary lads. Wishing you many more beautiful years together."

gabonewejustice responded:

"My favourite couple. A multitude of blessings to your marriage."

vanidub18 replied:

"So cute. I love the way you look at each other still."

mimosameetscharcuterieonwheels shared:

"I love you guys, the warmth one feels around you😍bona, love the way you love each other. Well done on throwing theee best event ever @loversrockfest was a beautiful movie yesterday 🙌Oh, and thank you, Rakgadi @cocodafonseca for go pepa setlhako, the weather behaved."

dineogasebone stated:

"Congratulations, guys, keep on growing and loving each other. Thank you for the Lover's Rock Festival yesterday."

mayi.events mentioned:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to such an amazing couple. Thank you for having us as suppliers and for curating such a beautiful, well-thought-out experience. You are truly loved by so many."

Netizens react to Coco's sweet post. Image: @jsomethingmusid

