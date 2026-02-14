South African young musician Naledi Aphiwe recently celebrated Valentine's Day in style

The Romeo and Juliet hitmaker penned a heartwarming message to herself on the day of love on social media

Naledi Aphiwe also posted several pictures of herself on her Instagram page showing how she spent Valentine's Day

It's a day of love where we see couples enjoying some time off, reigniting their romance with their partners. For the popular young singer Naledi Aphiwe, it was the total opposite. The star decided to spend Valentine's Day alone instead of with someone she loves dearly.

On Saturday, 14 February 2026, the 19-year-old musician decided to post some stunning pictures of herself, holding a beautiful bouquet of roses in her hand as she celebrated the day of love; however, in her post, she mentioned that this moment was dedicated to herself and how she has learned to love herself rather than expecting to be loved by another.

In her post, she wrote:

"On this day of love, I’m reminded that love isn’t just something you receive, it’s something you become. I’ve learned to love myself in ways I once begged others to. I’ve learned to protect my heart, honour my softness, and still stand strong in my power.

"These roses are beautiful, but nothing compares to the woman I’ve become. Loved, chosen, and at peace. Whether love finds me or I create it within myself, I know I deserve the purest kind. Today is not just about being someone’s Valentine, it’s about being mine first. Happy Valentine’s Day to a heart that never stopped believing."

See the post below:

Fans react to Naledi Aphiwe's Valentine's Day post

Shortly after the Metro FM Award-winner shared her loved-up Valentine's Day post on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had say below:

sazzyhaircollection said:

"Happy Valentine’s Day hun."

_minenhlentanzi wrote:

"Happy Valentine’s Day cutie."

xlethu commented:

"You’re soooo beautiful."

nthabeleng9486 replied:

"This caption ❤️❤️❤️wow!! Just what I needed to see."

mthembu.nj responded:

"Nalediiii! You pulled the greatest Self-love caption I've ever read. I never regret having you as my idol. You are my biggest inspiration!❤️🥹#happyvalentineday."

nancykie stated:

"You look stunning nana happy valentines day."

siphotshabalala8 shared:

"Happy valentine's day big sister."

