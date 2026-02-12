A beautiful village seemingly hidden along South Africa's coast has sparked conversations around exclusivity online, with people thinking it may not be accessible to everyone

Described as a gem, the village, named Kassiesbaai, was, until recently, a subject of mystery, as a lot of people in Mzansi said they had never heard of it

Mzansi travellers told a different story, with many sharing their beautiful memories of the place and encouraging others to visit it

A picture of Kassiesbaai village, described as a hidden gem. Image: @arnistonhotel

Source: Instagram

Kassiesbaai, an enchanting village tucked away along South Africa's scenic coastline, has recently captured the public's imagination.

In a video seemingly marketing the area, descriptions such as "hidden gem, have stirred up some controversy in some people who feel that the hidden nature of the place may be strategic for nefarious reasons.

The video was posted on the 8th of February by the Facebook page, Girl On The Go.

Once overshadowed by popular tourist spots, this charming locale is now gaining recognition, sparking excitement and curiosity among those who seek the lesser-known treasures of Mzansi.

Watch the video below, in which viewers are given a glimpse of what they can expect.

What did Mzansi say?

Social media user on the platform were elated to see their favourite place trending, with many sharing their knowledge and memories of the place.

In the midst of such commenters, sceptics were also able to find their voices in the comments section.

A Facebook user, Marion Shear, shared:

"We spent all of our holiday time in Arniston, growing up. I did prefer it then."

Another user, Odette Isaacs, said:

"It's clean, so it's beautiful."

A Facebooker, Denise Dookoo, advised:

"Do their lunch on a Sunday. It's delicious! Just like Ma made it. It also goes with pudding!"

Another user, Terry Graham Compaan, said:

"It's beautiful over there. I was there in November 2024! I made some lovely memories."

Another voice on the platform, Anton Le Roux, sought to describe it with all possible adjectives, writing:

"Wow. It's absolutely gorgeous, amazing, adorable, stunning, beautiful, pragtig."

Another one, Louise Griffin, shared her experience with food at the place:

"They serve the absolute best fish and chips, and calamari and chips. Plus, they are not expensive at all. The water there ia warmer. I love this place. I plan on visiting it WAY too often in the future."

But not every voice in the comments section hailed the place. A sceptic, Thuso Kadi, asked:

"Why have we never heard of it? 👀"

Another seeming sceptic, Ryan Tino, replied to their comment, stating:

"It's probably slegs blankes."

A simple Google search reveals that the allegation of the place being "slegs blankes", which translates to English as "whites only", has no basis in fact, as this place is in South Africa, where segregation by race is outlawed.

Children were seen enjoying the beach near Kassiesbaai village. Image: @arnistonhotel

Source: Instagram

