"Your Kids Won't Inherit Your Degree", Mzansi Man Looks Down On Education And Promotes Nepotism
- A South African man sparked heated debate on social media after declaring that formal education is overrated and that he would rather inherit wealth
- He argued that real success comes from family networks, money, and insider advantages passed down, dismissing university qualifications as a waste of time in today's world
- The controversial take divided Mzansi online, with some users praising his blunt honesty about how privilege works in practice
A South African man took to TikTok making provocative statement that formal education is overrated.
The video, posted on the platform in late January 2026, has ignited intense discussions across social media platforms.
In his controversial perspective, he claims that true success elegantly intertwines with wealth, insider connections, and the privileges of family inheritance.
The man specifically demeaned education in the black community, stating his wishes:
"I wish black parents would push financial literacy as much as religion."
The content creator's TikTok account is littered with varied opinions that fit his self-styled entrepreneur and philanthropist persona.
Watch the controversial video below:
Mzansi weighs in on the controversy
The video sparked conversation online, with people sharing their varied views.
One user, @Mokone.Tsebe, rebutted the blaming of black parents, stating:
"The biggest mistake you can do is blame your parents. Ask yourselves what generation they were born in."
Another user, @commander.morning, offered a different rebuttal:
"Bro, that depends on which degree a person did. There are people who earn over 100k p/m after deduction. With that kind of money, you can be a millionaire and sponsor your business."
Another TikToker, @Will.man, agreed with the content creator:
"They are already farming, driving tractors, learning to plough and about seasonal corps etc. You get eighteen-year-olds with 8 years+ farming experience."
@Lesiba.Arcade.Games added:
"We are still forcing our children to look for a job, but not to open their businesses."
A parent in the comments section, @Ike.Tsotetsi, commented:
"My kid says he doesn't want varsity or school after matric. He is currently in grade 10. I told him that he should at least start a business before matric and I'll support him. If he doesn't, he's definitely going to university, like it or not."
@Spiritually.ace praised the man, saying:
"You are very clever for you age. You have deep wisdom within you."
Another user, @Stevava, wrote:
"We need more of you in our society ❤️."
TikToker encourages the pursuit of financial literacy and the practice of nepotism
As educational values continue to evolve, numerous TikTok users supporting the man's viewpoint, champion financial literacy as a crucial topic for youth.
The content creator argues that this knowledge is essential for preparing the next generation for real-world success and independence beyond traditional, everyday schooling.
The TikToker's other controversial take is that nepotism is good in certain contexts.
