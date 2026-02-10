Professor Mashudu Tshifularo, the South African ENT specialist, has launched an official TikTok account to share knowledge and address common issues

In a welcoming video, the highly qualified otolaryngologist introduced himself and invited followers to join for advice on ENT concerns

He has done groundbreaking work at the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Academic Hospital, where he pioneered affordable, patient-specific 3D-printed ossicles

Mzansi's prominent ENT specialist has joined TikTok. @mashudutshifularo

Source: Instagram

Professor Mashudu Tshifularo appeared in a straightforward TikTok clip speaking directly to the camera, establishing his credentials and purpose for the new account.

In the video, which was posted in late January 2026, the professor greeted viewers warmly, emphasising his long-standing qualifications in ENT medicine, and explained that the page would serve as a resource for anyone dealing with ear-related challenges.

The bio on his TikTok account states this mission, welcoming people to learn about and seek guidance on issues like hearing difficulties and sinus conditions.

The launch reflects a growing trend among medical experts to use short-form video for education and outreach, making specialised knowledge more accessible beyond hospital walls.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch his welcome video below:

Mzansi reacts with excitement to the professor's social media debut

South Africans who appreciate the professor's work could not help but explicitly share their excitement.

One user, @Claudia.Sebola.266, already had a request:

"Please address the rise of autism and speech delay in our children, hle. Is it related to hearing loss as they there’s no known cause?"

Another user, @LeraGM, sought to set up an appointment with the renowned specialist, asking:

"Hi Prof. I have been suffering from sinus-related headache for more than 22 years and it’s getting worse. I need to consult with you. Where are your offices?"

User, @Pheladi.Mokoka, consulted right in the comments section:

"Good day, doctor. My partner has a ruptured eardrum. He works with noisy machine. Could it be the cause as he is now draining pus."

One @Dr.Motsamai.Maleka responded to the previous user's comment, saying:

"An eardrum will heal over time. But now it sounds like he has acute otitis media hence the pus. He needs to see a doctor for antibiotics. Once the infection is cleared, the membrane should heal soon after."

Another user, @Forever.Mrs.N, took to the comments section:

"This is great 👏🏽. My dad is 70 years old and has lost his hearing after his service of working with printers. He’s currently wearing hearing aids but constantly complains that they hurt him. Please help. Where are you based?"

@Sello.Mokwebo left a racially charged comment, opining:

"If this man were white, the entire world would know about him. Books would have been written about him and taught at university level."

Another user, _PeterP_, left a biased, stereotypical comment:

"30% matriculant?"

Professor Mashudu Tshifularo impressed supporters when he finally joined TikTok. Image:@MashuduTshifularo

Source: TikTok

More Briefly News coverage on medical doctors

A doctor shared an inspiring TikTok video documenting his journey from walking long distances to township schools to driving his car to work as a medical professional.

A young South African doctor reflected on his six-year medical school journey, sharing pictures that showed how each year challenged and shaped him.

A young woman from Phoenix, Durban, worked part-time as a domestic worker for over 10 years to fund her medical studies.

Source: Briefly News