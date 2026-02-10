“Imagine Cat as a President”: Mzansi Swoons As Cat Matlala’s Softer Side Shines Thanks to His Wife
- A viral video captured a tender exchange between businessman Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his wife during a court appearance
- The clip was shared on TikTok, showing the accused gesturing toward his loose-fitting clothing to signal significant weight loss while in custody
- Social media users reacted with a mix of sympathy and humour, with many praising the visible bond between the couple
A touching moment between Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala and his wife, Tsakane, recently took social media by storm.
The video was shared on TikTok by user @magmohupdates on February 6 2026, where it gained massive views, likes, and comments from an online community that was captivated by the duo's relationship.
In the video, he was seen gesturing toward his trousers, pulling at the fabric to show his wife how big they had become. The gesture suggested he had lost a considerable amount of weight during his time behind bars. Tsakane, who is also imprisoned, watched him with a clash of emotions, appearing to feel a sense of pity and affection for her husband.
Cat Matlala’s imprisonment
Despite the serious nature of the proceedings, the TikTok user @magmohupdates focused on the couple’s personal connection while standing in the court’s dock. Cat is currently in prison after being arrested and charged with multiple offences, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and other crimes.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA responds with mixed reactions
The clip went viral, garnering 2.1M views and 2.9K likes from social media users who were moved by the couple’s loyalty. Many viewers noted how much Tsakane clearly loves her man based on the way she looked at him. Some called for his release, arguing that other figures mentioned in the Madlanga Commission remained free. Others jokingly suggested that he was merely complaining about the small food portions provided in prison.
User @djcoco86 said:
"As long as Hangwani Maumela is still eating pap outside, free Cat Matlala."
User @Maboezana shared:
"Imagine Cat as SA President and Thabo Bester as Deputy President, Tsakane as Minister of Finance and Nandipha as Minister of Police
User @zinzi joked:
"He is complaining about the food. He misses good food 😂🤣."
User @Zukiswa Quntu added:
"Oh, he deserves a second chance."
User @Ms I N Mlumbi said:
"Lapho, I love him so much ❤️."
User @Kwena commented:
"According to my analysis, this guy was generous, hence won lots of people to his circle, he wasn't selfish. The bad part is people who lost their lives."
