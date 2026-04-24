Mandla Ntimane has claimed to have paid lobola twice for his wife Sindile, in a now viral TikTok video that he shared online

Briefly News spoke to the husband to get clarity on the moment and insights into the couple's love story, which spans over a decade

Social media was divided as many praised the couples bond, while others questioned the truthfullness of the moment

Mandla Ntimane gifted his wife Sindile Ntimane. Image: @mandlantimane/TikTok, @mandlantimane/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Mandla Ntimane has been raising Mzansi couples' eyebrows after claiming that he paid lobola twice. But the real story behind the viral moment may be even sweeter.

In the now-viral clip, Mandla is seen standing next to his wife, Sindile Ntimane, who is laughing while holding a money bouquet half her size and a big red gift as he playfully states that he just 'paid lobola twice.' Social media users were quick to react, with many amused by the claim and others curious about what he meant.

Speaking to Briefly News, Mandla clarified that he didn’t actually pay lobola twice. Instead, he went all out for his wife’s 40th birthday, which was on 01 January 2026, gifting her R40,000 along with presents to celebrate the big day.

The Ntimane's have four children together, three boys and one girl. Image: @mandlantimane

Source: Facebook

"It was her birthday, so I had to do something for her. I gifted her a R40 000 money bouquet and a polo handbag."

The couple’s love story goes back years, with Mandla revealing they met around 2010 and got married roughly two years later through the traditional lobola process. Today, the couple share four children, three boys and one girl, and although Mandla cannot recall the exact date of their wedding, the date has been recorded in a special book.

"We document everything. My mom keeps the book. So whenever someone in our family gets married, and pays lobola, then we have to record it there."

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shared their thoughts on the moment

Although Mandla says that the video was just a fun post, online users have turned it into a viral celebration of love, with many positive reactions as users praise the couple’s bond and humour. While many joked about the idea of paying lobola twice. Others couldn't get enough of the love and generosity behind the gesture, calling it a wholesome example of marriage goals.

This is what Mzansi had to say on Mandla Ntimane's TikTok page:

Debs said:

"May this kind of relationship locate me."

Rhulani❣️ wrote:

"Ladies, if he wants to he will🔥🥰 Love this for her🥰"

preals00 replied:

"My husband says they are acting 😂"

ZMkhwanazi added:

"Few moment later."

MissM consoled:

"My mind says it's fake money don't stress your eyes 😂"

Phindile Fakude said:

"I claim it in Jesus mighty name 🙌🙌🙌 Congratulations babe."

More Briefly News stories on lobola

An interracial couple’s lobola negotiations have captured hearts online after a wholesome video showed both families coming together to show love across cultures in Mzansi.

A South African woman has gone viral after sharing her lobola experience and warning others about the financial realities and shared debt risks of marrying in community of property.

Former Uzalo actor Sizwe Khumbuza has shared footage from his lobola celebration, giving fans a glimpse into a joyful traditional ceremony with his partner that has been warmly received online.

Source: Briefly News