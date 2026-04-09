A “buy now, pay later” service left Mzansi stunned after a marketing poster for the instalment plan went viral

The service was shared on TikTok, leading to a massive conversation about the financial risks of modern marriage

A content creator warned women that marrying in without a prenup could mean inheriting their own lobola debt upon separation

A poster from PayFlex offering a "buy now, pay later" service for lobola went viral. Image: @mothowamafello / @iam_snakie

Source: TikTok

A discovery of a marketing poster sparked a massive online conversation about the intersection of traditional and modern finance.

The post was shared by TikTok user @iam_snakie on 6 March 2026, where more than 500 social media users shared their views of the plan.

PayFlex, a local buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service, had advertised a plan that allows individuals to take out a loan and pay it back in instalments, in the post shared by TikTok user @iam_snakie. While the BNPL services are common for clothing and electronics, applying this model to the sacred tradition of lobola is a new concept for many South Africans.

The buy-now-pay-later lobola plan

A content creator, TikTok user @mothowamafello, spoke out after seeing the post. She advised women to be careful when choosing their marital contract, specifically warning against marrying in community of property (COP). The woman pointed out that, in a couple without an antenuptial contract, all assets are shared equally. This, she said, would be the case when it comes to debt, should they separate.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

SA reacts to the lobola loan plan

Both clips gained massive views, likes and comments from social media users who were shocked to learn of the lobola plan. Many viewers were impressed with the Payflex marketing team, noting that they were working hard to help those in need. One viewer jokingly asked if Payflex automatically owns the wife if a person misses a payment, keen to know the terms and conditions. Some said the buy now, pay later service had brought something they didn't even know was possible. Another user was in disbelief after seeing the plan and asked how it works. He also wishes to know if they have a diesel loan plan.

Many viewers found the lobola plan service shocking and hilarious. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Florentiä Zwane commented:

"Imagine missing a payment, and they come fetch the bride back😂?"

User @Nkanyezi said:

"My credit score is 800, 🤷🏾I might get a low interest rate."

User @ POONA POONA shared:

"If you fail to pay, do they own your wife or what? What are the terms and conditions 😂?"

User @Miss Luciaᥫ᭡ added:

"The Payflex marketing team is working overtime

User @Sunflower said:

"Vele umfazi akaqedwa (as per tradition, the lobola amount is not to be paid in full)! Payflex uze nenye sana (Payflex is showing us things we didn't know existed) ❤️."

User Nandie-Zekelo commented:

"Kungcono nizogqiba uku lobola at least 3 months instalment ayinto ingako (This is better because I will finish paying off the lobola, the paying off the loan in three months is not that bad)😂."

User @SLOVOSKI added:

"This can't be true. How does it work? How about diesel?"

3 Briefly News lobola-related articles

A woman impressed online community members by sharing a video of her kneeling while serving her man food during her lobola negotiation.

A local family put much effort into preparing food for their daughter's in-laws, who were meant to arrive for the lobola negotiation, but the man's family never arrived.

A happy lady shared a video of four men counting bank notes, mostly R100 and R200, and putting them in stashes of R1000 during her lobola negotiation.

Source: Briefly News