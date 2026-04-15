A South African man shows the funny difference between a Shein suit that was ordered and how it actually looked in real life

Online shopping can be tricky, with sizing and quality sometimes not matching people's expectations once bought

Mzansi sympathised with the man, giving advice about the situation and making jokes to keep the moment humourous

A man showed off his suit from Shein. Image: Nico De Pasquale/Getty and @Lungile Masephula/TikTok

Source: UGC

A hilarious TikTok video of a young man trying on a suit he ordered from Shein left Mzansi amused. The outfit clearly differed from the advertised look, and the young man was not having it.

In a side-by-side comparison video posted by his sister, @lungile_maseph on TikTok on 14 April 2026, the man stands awkwardly in an oversized, loose and shiny, silky-looking suit, bought from Shein, while a picture of the sharp, tailored version he ordered from the online clothing store appears next to him. The video was captioned:

“POV: Your brother bought a suit from Shein 😂”

The young man firmly shook his head, and the suit, in disapproval, repeating: "I am not wearing this." The use of the 'Bengiyaphi' audio added more humour to the moment.

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The reality of shopping online

While shopping online is very simple, with trendy, affordable clothes only a click away, it does come with its own risks. What you see isn’t always what you get, as quality, sizing, and fabric issues may arise, and there may also be concerns around personal information and online security.

Watch the TikTok video below:

How to safely shop online?

The clip on @lungile_maseph's TikTok raises the question of how to ensure you receive what you ordered when shopping online. According to Kaspersky Security Solutions, a safe online store should have a secure website (HTTPS), clear contact details, a privacy policy, and it should also offer trusted payment methods such as credit cards. Also, be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true and have poor website quality. Before buying anything, always review customer feedback and return policies.

The man couldn't hide his disappointment at the purchase. Image: @lungile_maseph

Source: TikTok

While some TikTokers sympathised with the visibly disappointed man, some encouraged him to wear it confidently and make it work despite the fit issues, and others simply saw the humour in the situation. Overall, Mzansi turned the online shopping disappointment into a lighthearted moment.

This is what South Africa had to say about the Shein shopping fail:

Zee's Kitchen said

"It's not bad, he must have a tailor adjust it."

VO$HO✌️ advised him saying:

"One hand must be out of the pocket."

T encouraged him:

"It's nice, e nyaka attitude✨️"

K🧚🏽‍♀️wrote:

"One ply suit 😂😂"

Yonela Mpiti said:

"Wear it with confidence."

Tebogo Matlala added:

"Okare ke di pyjama tsa bahomi 😭"

3 More Briefly News shopping stories

A woman went viral on TikTok after showing her Shein wedding items, sparking online reactions about affordable shopping and expectations versus reality.

A woman went viral on TikTok after showcasing her Woolworths and Shein kitchenware finds, impressing many South Africans with her stylish and affordable home haul.

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing how she fixed a Shein dress that looked like a curtain.

Source: Briefly News