A woman surprised Mzansi after sharing that all the supplies she needed for her wedding day were bought from the Chinese e-commerce platform, Shein

Shein provided not just clothing for the woman's wedding day, but she got other essentials such as thank-you bags, personalised knives and serviettes, as well as personalised ring holders

Mzansi was awe-struck, thanking the woman for this essential plug, with many stating that they would buy essentials from the same platform

A few of the items a woman purchased from Shein for her wedding. Image: @ThutoMatsane

Source: TikTok

Mzansi was taken aback when a woman shared that her entire wedding supply list was fulfilled by Shein, a renowned Chinese e-commerce platform.

The revelation sparked widespread intrigue about how online shopping can redefine traditional wedding preparations.

The video was posted on her TikTok profile on the 12th of February 2026. She captioned it with the hashtags:

"#creatorsearchinsights, #sheinfinds, #ourperfectwedding🥰🥰, #thulaniweddsthuto.

The video attracts a wave of appreciation from Mzansi

Following her disclosure, many South Africans expressed gratitude towards the woman for sharing this "essential plug."

Social media was abuzz with comments celebrating her inventive approach, encouraging others to explore similar options for their future events.

One user, @Zukhanye, shared:

"LOL. I'm seeing the things i bought too here😂. Shein is saving us so much money🥰."

Another user, @Thor-Zama, wrote:

"I even bought my wedding dress and my kids' dresses for my 15 years wedding anniversary and vow renewal."

User, @Dee, said:

"I want to buy shoes, my dear. Please help me. Should I buy my exact shoe size or?"

@Fiona commented:

"I bought them too😍."

@Rumbie.Miguel added:

"I'm also planning to do the same. Thanks for the plug!"

@Thuli.K was grateful:

"I needed to see this 🥰. Thank you."

@Sonkeh wrote:

"I'm taking notes too! Thank you for sharing 🥰."

User, @Dear.Me, said:

"Beautiful wedding 🥰. You've just given me an idea to buy dessert cups from Shein. How much were they?"

How popular is Shein in South Africa?

Shein has achieved a rapid and massive popularity in South Africa since 2020. From then, the e-commerce giant became a dominant, low-cost competitor to local retailers like Mr Price and Pep, particularly among price-conscious, younger consumers.

The coronavirus-induced lockdowns contributed to the shift towards online shopping, and Shein also benefited from the boom.

A woman's Shein items for her wedding sparked a conversation online. Image: @Thuto.Matsane

Source: TikTok

