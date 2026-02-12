Popular Swazi-born star Uncle Waffles had many fans drooling over her latest photo

The controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared an image of the DJ where she bared it all

Social media users couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the picture

Uncle Waffles shows off her body in a sultry picture. Image: @unclewaffles

Bathong, Uncle Waffles didn't let her fans breathe as she recently shared some provocative pictures of herself, which quickly went viral and turned her into the talk of the town.

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a photo of the DJ whose drastic weight loss had many peeps talking, of her baring it all.

Many of them seemed to have been drooling over her as she flaunted her toned body on the internet, leaving nothing but imagination.

See the post below:

Fans react to Uncle Waffles' sultry photo

Many social media users couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the popular Swazi-born DJ and music producer baring it all in a sassy picture online. Here's what they had to say below:

@Ngamola_Recce said:

"It's giving a gay Barbie vibes from Soshanguve."

@Melusi_Mokone wrote:

"She looks different. She's not giving the 2023/4 vibes‍‍, or is it me? I like her better in suits and all."

@just_femi commented:

"It might have been better left unseen."

@ThandowMash replied:

"This one confuses me everytime and Im not even body-shaming. Today she is fat, tomorrow she is thin. One cannot be too sure."

@chosenwani responded:

"People drawing attention to her new boobies, hakere you guys bullied her into going under the knife, benithi she is a man or Trans or whatever shii you guys used to say under her pics."

@SiyaMagwaza shared:

"Ok, wait a minute, maybe I’m missing something here… Why do all these celebrities take naked pictures these days… Is it a new fashion or what?"

@Flex_LSG mentioned:

"Why did y'all suddenly turn your backs on Waffles😂😂?? Y'all used to worship the ground she walks on."

@dracotino said:

"People hating on one of the finest women in the nation is so wild. Stay on that side!"

Netizens reacted to Uncle Waffles showing her body. Image: @unclewaffles

Briefly News talks to fitness trainer regarding Waffles weight loss

In a previous report, Briefly News journalist Tayananiswa Zvikaramba spoke to fitness trainer Bonge Gomede, who shared weight loss tips. Gumede advised that focusing on progress matters more than perfection.

"Shifting focus from perfection to progress helps a lot. Celebrate small wins, and remember that every season looks different, it’s not about being perfect, it’s about staying faithful to the process," Bonge Gumede.

Cassper Nyovest considers using Ozempic

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest joking about resorting to using Ozempic to help him lose weight.

The rapper went on a weight-loss journey after experiencing a wave of body-shaming on social media, and committed to losing weight ahead of his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert. However, Mufasa later admitted that shedding the weight was harder than he thought, and said he might join the Ozempic trend to lose weight more quickly.

