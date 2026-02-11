South African actress Cindy Mahlangu posted a new video with her son; however, her new teeth caught many people's attention

The star's new smile got her dragged by online users, who accused her of visiting Turkey for a makeover, like other popular celebrities

Many people offered their mixed reactions to this, with some people pointing out the possible mistakes with her new teeth

Actress Cindy Mahlangu posted a new video with her son, and it went viral. The former The Queen actress was showing off her surprise flowers, which she got from a stranger, and Mzansi could not help but point out something different about the actress.

Mahlangu's teeth sparked speculations that she visited Turkey for a makeover. A growing trend among some female celebrities and influencers.

Did Cindy Mahlangu get a makeover?

Cindy Mahlangu's new smile got her dragged by online users, who accused her of visiting a popular clinic in Turkey for a new look. Most of the Bad Influencer's Instagram feed is of her showing off her massive smile.

An X user @its_khumo posted one of her most recent videos, with a question:

"Bathong lona, did this one go to Turkey for her teeth, or am I tripping?" she asked.

Reacting to the post, many people offered their mixed reactions to this, with some people pointing out the possible mistakes with her new teeth. Reactions ranged from she could not close her mouth properly to some people saying she looked uncomfortable.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Avy_Coleman stated:

"She did go. Yhooo hai being a celeb is tough."

@Annie_Modiba mocked:

"They need to arrest the dentist."

@getlikePosh said she went there a while back:

"Looooooonnngg time ago! Apparently they got their teeth done as a couple."

@lebogang_tema replied:

"She can’t even close her mouth properly, and she speaks so awkwardly."

@moipone__

"Yep, she did. It was a his and hers for her and mans."

@user65556655 joked:

"Not the BBL teeth again."

@NalediyaMorena said:

"There was no need for her to go there; her teeth were perfect. These ladies kodwa. but as long as she’s happy."

@Sunflowerreal said:

"They all look like they have mouthguards. I saw Eva Modika, guys I need the dentist to be arrested."

@Xhosa_Q said:

"From the way she says the letter 's'. Yes, she definitely did."

Cindy's acting on Bad Influencer ignites Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African actress Cindy Mahlangu has impressed many netizens on social media with her performance on the series, Bad Influencer.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald praised the star and mentioned how much she has evolved as an actress.

"Cindy Mahlangu has evolved so much as an actress, and her performance in Bad Influencer is one of the highlights for me. She absolutely nailed her role. Now looking forward to her next project."

Many of her fans couldn't help but flood the comment section with compliments and sweet messages.

