Boity Thulo had a recent getaway in Cape Town, and she gave her fans a look at what she got up to

The South African musician and TV personality had tongues wagging when she shared a photo of herself while lounging on the poolside

She recently made headlines for her financial problems when it was revealed that she could lose her home in Centurion

Fresh from her week-long vacation in Dubai, Boity Thulo is back in Mzansi, but the festivities have not ended.

The star jetted off to Cape Town, where she continued to enjoy summer by wearing two-piece swimsuits and letting loose.

Boity shows off banging body in Cape Town

The Wuz Dat hitmaker shared some photos from her getaway in the Mother City. Upon her return to SA, she visited the Thebe Magugu Suit in the city, and she took a few snaps at the venue.

"Celebrating AFRICAN EXCELLENCE, @thebemagugu launching the THEBE MAGUGU SUITE AND MAGUGH HOUSE @belmondmountnelsonhoteL. What an incredible day it was," she wrote.

Fastforward a week later, Boity Thulo sat beautifully by the pool, wearing a black two-piece swimsuit. "Meet me by the poolside," she wrote.

Boity returned to South Africa on 28 January, where she reflected on her much-needed break in Dubai.

"That was a lovely, much-needed break. Happy to be home! (was, my @loriente_hair had its own seat!"

Mzansi was mesmerised by Boity's stunning looks.

Below are some of the reactions:

@sponge2023 said:

"Such beautiful bodies do not deserve to be posted for everyone to see!"

@real_sc9 joked:

"She’s not going to lose that Centurion house after posting this photo."

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"Is she thirst trapping? Her body looks amazing, though, I won't lie."

@wearekingbob replied:

"What amazes me about these kinda women is that there were so many men that want them, but they never got married."

@Doroshni1 gushed:

"Her body shape. She's beautiful and still taking care of herself."

@Setadi_ responded:

"Boity is ageing like fine wine. I bet Cassper Nyovest and Itumelng must be punching air right now."

All about Boity's financial woes

At the beginning of February 2026, Boity faced chatter over her Centurion mansion, with Sunday World alleging that she could lose it.

It was reported that Boity took a loan from Leemark Financial Services to purchase her property in Tshwane. She made payments amounting to R3.7 million for the home she bought on 5 August 2021.

The report further revealed that should the reality TV star fail to settle the R491,813, this could allegedly result in the company auctioning her home.

Boity send end of year message

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper and traditional healer Boity sent out a special message to people as the year came to an end.

Boity stressed the importance of taking care of your nervous system and putting yourself first. SA resonated with Boity's message, and many people lauded her for sharing the wisdom.

