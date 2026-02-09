South African media personality Unathi Nkayi found herself being dragged on social media

The popular X troll Chris Excel recently accused the former Idols SA judge of thirst-trapping

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others defended Nkayi from the accusation

Bathong, Mzansi's popular media personality, Unathi Nkayi, found herself being dragged on social media by the controversial X (formerly Twitte) troll, Chris Excel.

The former Idols SA judge has been making headlines online ever since she started posting content of herself at the gym, flaunting her stunning and toned body, however, it seemed as though Chris Excel hasn't been a fan of such since as on Saturday, 7 February 2026, he didn't hold back his opinion and accused the star of thirst-trapping in her 50s, even though the she is only 47-years-old.

The post reads:

"Thirst trapping at the age of 50 with Soweto uprising thighs is insane."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Unathi being accused of thirst-trapping

Shortly after the star was accused of thirst-trapping on social media, many netizens couldn't help but defend Nkayi, and others flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Streetconvo1 said:

"It’s so crazy how guys are still attracted to old stock."

@lifelikedrone wrote:

"I personally think clothing is made appropriate by body type, not age... (Except with minors, of course). Bo prof Phakeng le bo Unathi can dress in clothes typically associated with the youth because they have youthful bodies. The same applies to youths with elderly looking bodies."

@Maqabaqaba commented:

"A girl gotta do what she has to do."

@makgomotso replied:

"She looks way hotter than most 20-year-olds combined, though."

@ScottByblos mentioned:

"Hockey girls have always had fire thighs, though, look at this specimen. Face card, we can debate, but that pumpkin?"

@lockedthoughts shared:

"Those Soweto uprising thighs are 🔥🔥🔥🔥 though, and she knows it. Goals!"

@TawanaM14 responded:

"Even our gogos want to be naked NOW. A simple picture must show something that is supposed to be private."

@mtolo_gqem wrote:

"Double standards nina if an older man went around without a shirt, it would be a different convo. Unathi's body is banging, and she is enjoying life, phila sana."

@NO1KN0XMAN stated:

"If you have the body, why not? Show us your mother’s body, let’s see? Maybe your mother can’t back it 🆙 that’s why you're talking nonsense on these platforms, wena. Veza Umamakho Simone!"

