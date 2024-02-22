Media personality Unathi Nkayi recently showed off her stunning toned body and left Mzansi gushing

The fitness enthusiast made a remarkable change in her life, earning her title of body goals

Netizens added their opinion to the trending pictures online, with some giving salty responses while others praised Unathi

Unathi Nkayi is one dedicated fitness enthusiast. The media personality recently shared a snap of her snatched body and left people going bonkers.

Unathi Nkayi gave an update on her fitness journey. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi shows off snatched body

Media personality Unathi Nkayi recently shared a post of her post-workout session. Unathi's Instagram post showed off her stunning toned body, and she captioned it:

"When you train in @exhalephysics."

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula reposted the picture, and netizens could not stop raving over Unathi.

Unathi gets real on weightloss

The journey was not always easy, but Unathi certainly made the most of every moment. Unathi dedicated 10 years of her life to making sure she shed some weight, and it worked.

In one of her previous posts, Unathi got real about working for her body.

“I have had to work for it. Every day I have had to choose my dreams and that comes with work. Wanting to be happy has meant I have had to wake up and work on my happiness.

What cripples us at times is the fact that we want to be happy but we put others before us. You cannot give what you do not have. So fill yourself up first before you give to others.”

Unathi Nkayi praised and named body goals

The fitness enthusiast made a remarkable change in her life, earning her title as body goals. Netizens added their opinion to the trending pictures online, with some giving salty responses while others praised Unathi,

hauteafrika:

"The body is bodying."

3oniq_d33p_radiopane:

"I love how you take care of yourself."

booyie_ckwao:

"I just wish everyone was hitting the gym cause the feeling it gives you, amazing."

rethabilebrendon:

"Place dose not matter, commitment and continuous, consistent determination to be better dose."

jkasibu:

"@unathi.co you are becoming an expert in taking selfish. No need for a gym partner."

