Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo is unrecognisable after losing weight, sharing a before and after collage of his journey on Instagram

Molomo has been consistent for two months and is proud of his progress, inspiring fans and followers

Social media users praised his transformation, with many asking for weight loss tips

Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo is looking unrecognisable after losing weight. The singer wowed his fans and followers with a before and after collage of his journey.

‘Idols SA’ winner Thapelo Molomo talks about his weight loss journey. Image: @thapelomolomo0

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Molomo shares his weight loss journey

Thapelo Molomo has shared details about his inspiring journey. The star who rose to prominence after winning the singing competition Idols SA said he achieved impressive results because he was consistent.

Taking to his Instagram page, the star shared a picture collage showing the before and after and the progress he has made. He said he has been working on his weight for the past two months and is proud of the progress he has made so far. He wrote:

"Uncle Thapelo verses Thaps ❤️❤️. I had to be consistent this time around and am super proud of change in just 2 full months and still going. Lets keep pushing you."

Mzansi proud of Thapelo Molomo

Social media users hailed Thapelo Molomo for the progress he has made. Many headed to his comments sections to ask for tips on how to lose weight.

@pearljiyane91 said:

"Looking good Thaps.. Mind sharing the recipe??"

@nhlanhla_khumalov commented:

"Wacishe waba umamazi yazi, kwasala kancane, picture no 2 confirms."

@mokaganejoy said:

"Am so happy for you, your doing great "

@hunadi_mmina_tlou commented:

"You look super fine Keep going, strength to you ❤"

@sebasamogale added:

"I love this, Thaps"

@pamza_maluks said:

"Looking great. Well done "

Busiswa’s dramatic weight loss spark online frenzy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Busiswa showed up at the beach looking like a completely new woman. It's pretty obvious that she's been grinding hard on losing weight. Three photos of the Lahla hitmaker are making the rounds on the internet, and they've got people talking.

Her super supportive fans were impressed by her weight loss and swooned over her leaner body. Some ladies couldn't help but feel a twinge of jealousy, wondering how on earth the mother of one managed to slim down so much in such a short time.

Source: Briefly News