Tony Forbes is struggling with grief a year after his son's AKA's death, sharing his feelings on Instagram

Forbes shared his ongoing difficulty coping, noting his ritual of seeking signs of AKA's presence

Social media users empathised with AKA's father, offering messages of support and love to him and his family

Tony Forbes is struggling to deal with his son Kiernan "AKA" Forbes's death. The grieving father poured his heart out in an emotional post two weeks after AKA's first death anniversary.

Tony Forbes said he is still struggling to cope with AKA's death. Image: @tonydforbes and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes on AKA's untimely death

It has been a little over a year since Mzansi commemorated one year since award-winning rapper AKA's untimely passing. The star was gunned down alongside his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in February 2023.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tony Forbes shared a picture of his family and shared that the past two weeks had not been easy for him. Mr Forbes also revealed that he wrote the post while sitting in his car. He wrote:

"These last 2 weeks were harder than I thought it would be, no matter that I have relived it over and over in the last 12 months.

"As I write this, I am sitting in my car outside my gate waiting for the white butterfly…I just saw it, it’s my ritual of asking him to show me he is with me. But it is harder than ever now, so many things don’t have meaning anymore."

Mzansi comforts Tony Forbes

Social media users feel sad for Tony Forbes and his family. Many flooded his comments section with heartwarming messages of support.

@noma.majija commented:

"So sorry sir, don’t forget to pray as your son used to say and I know he has learned that from his parents. may you have strength while dealing with this pain and we praying for sir❤️"

@chef_chowciao said:

"Loosing a child Uncle Tony ain't no child’s play. Nothing seems to matter anymore because because of this oozing sore in your heart. Your son Kiernan would have loved to be strong for him because you honestly have a lot to live for. You were robbed of enjoying the labour of your son but do not rob yourself of getting justice for Kiernan. Every bad did has its own repercussions and consequences. It’s tough, I know✝️. Hang in there Uncle Tony and I see Aunty Lynn looks so distraught too. If a had a magic potion for you guys I would rewind the time honestly to avoid this pain . We love you guys and let him shine for you Uncle Tony."

@44_rockstar added:

"Sorry Uncle Tony, but i am sure actually know that he is with you always"

@patzzin wrote:

"Strength to the whole family. . May AKA's humble soul continue to RIP"

@love_always_tracey commented:

"Big love and healing prayers to you uncle T ❤️ grieving has so many stages; be kind to yourself. We love you."

AKA and Tibz murder suspects arrested for other crimes

Briefly News previously reported that rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) was murdered on CCTV footage. Police had not yet publically reported any progress with the murder investigation until recently.

Online users mourned AKA on the anniversary of his passing. South African police recently made public the progress that they have made with the case.

Source: Briefly News