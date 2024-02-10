AKA was gunned down on 10 February 2024, and South Africans have been eager to see progress from the South African Police Service (SAPS)

The shooting also claimed the life of his best friend Tibz (Tebello Motsoane), and SAPS reported their progress so far

Online users were up in arms on the anniversary of the rapper's passing, with many asking questions

Rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) was . Police had not yet publically reported any progress with the murder investigation until recently.

Online users mourned AKA on the anniversary of his passing. South African police recently made public the progress that they have made with the case.

SAPS discuss AKA murder suspects

According to the eNCA, police have claimed that suspects in the AKA and Tibz's murder cases were already arrested because of other crimes. The national SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe reported that they found positive evidence linked to identified suspects.

She detailed that some of the suspects in AKA's murder are in custody because of other crimes while others are on the run. The spokesperson highlighted that they are tracking down those who are missing.

Fans remember AKA 1 year after death

AKA supporters remembered the rapper on the day he died. His murder happened outside the since shut-down Wish restaurant on Florida Road after he performed. Read what fans had to say about the police update below:

Lebo Syd Mmebe-moidi Mailula said:

"Lol ,we all know that inkabis will never be caught!this is already a cold case as we speak."

Given Gift wrote:

"This song have been sang since the old age. We know it. Please come with a new song and new lyrics."

Comm Ph Hlasoa commented:

"They are still searching for someone who will fit well in their frame."

Quinton Quakes Crawford complained:

"A whole year later two celebs killed 1 time and they can't even find the killer, this is such a joke, ministers are protecting the perps."

Elijah Tau Maps speculated:

"They know Senzo Meyiwa's killers, but they failed to arrest them, very incompetent."

Lynn Forbes shares sweet video of AKA and Kairo

Briefly News previously reported that Lynn Forbes remembered her late son, AKA, on the eve of his death anniversary. The motivational speaker shared another throwback video of her son and granddaughter, Kairo, running around with their dogs.

Nearly a year after AKA's passing, it's evident that Lynn Forbes is still finding it hard to come to terms with her son's death.

On her Instagram page, Glammy posted a cheerful video of AKA and his daughter Kairo playing with their dogs.

