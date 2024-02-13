Controversial music producer Prince Kaybee broke his silence about why men no longer put pressure when pursuing women

The Wajellwa hitmaker made it clear on social media that the reason behind this is that men are trying to stay out of jail

Other men also shared their reasons on Prince Kaybee's tweet that they don't want to find themselves accused of something sinister

Prince Kaybee has broken his silence regarding the reason behind men not applying pressure anymore when courting a woman.

Prince Kaybee says they trying to stay out of jail

Recently, the house music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee shared his two cents on social media, responding to a tweet that was posted by an unknown woman who questioned men on why they don't put pressure in pursuing a woman.

The Charlotte hitmaker opened up and shared that men nowadays don't do that anymore because they are trying to stay out of jail. See the tweet below:

SA men share their own reasons

Shortly after, the star shared his reason, other South African men also added some of the other reasons. See some of the comments below:

@AMG_Owner said:

"Don't want to be labeled as perverts and invasive."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER wrote:

"We don't wanna be falsely accused of sexual assault or something worse than that."

@TheOriginalTPD responded:

"Simple... There's too much at stake now."

@fanele065 mentioned:

"Now we stay away from problems."

@AviciibyAvicii1 commented:

"Yep, accusations and victim-hood."

@AndileKali said:

"You people are for sell so the pressure moved to money."

Prince Kaybee may face 4 years in jail over Cyan Boujee's alleged video

According to South African law, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker could face up to four years in prison for distributing expl!cit videos classified as non-consensual p*rnography.

The act includes imprisonment from two to four years and fines and punishment if the distribution is based on harm, humiliation and revenge. Cyan's humiliation includes emotional distress and tarnishing her reputation.

Sjava cancelled over abuse allegations

In another Briefly News report, muso Sjava lost endorsements after accusations of r*pe were made by his then-girlfriend and colleague, Lady Zamar.

Sjava's cancellation history paved the way for then-Kelly Khumalo to be muted from gigs in August 2023.

