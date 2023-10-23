Prince Kaybee said he did his part for the music industry in response to trolls after Ralf Gum cooked him on Twitter

The legendary music DJ denied Prince Kaybee permission to remix his classic song Take Me To My Love

After Ralf Gum's unexpected response to Prince Kaybee's plea, trolls came guns blazing at Prince Kaybee and downplayed his contribution to SA music

Prince Kaybee said he did his part in the music industry by serving his supporters with good music.

Prince Kaybee could not be more bothered if a troll comes for him personally, but if a troll downplays his music, that's where he draws the line.

Ralf Gum denies Kaybee permission to remix his classic

The legendary music DJ, Ralf Gum, denied Prince Kaybee permission to remix his classic song Take Me To My Love. This was after Kaybee revealed he intended to remix it.

"Take Me To My Love by @RalfGUM remains one of the most well-written dance songs of all time. I think it should be my next remix."

To which Ralf Gum responded with a simple "DON'T".

Prince Kaybee saddened by Ralf Gum's snub

After Ralf Gum's unexpected response to him, Prince Kaybee responded with a broken heart emoji. But, Ralf Gum clarified that he thinks a classic song should remain a classic.

Kaybee took his L and told the muso, "All love."

This did not stop rolls from coming at him guns blazing, with some taking aim at his music and comparing it to his previous work.

Kaybee says he did his part in the music scene

Prince Kaybee responded to trolls and said he gave the music industry his all and was honoured to have served his supporters.

"Let them cook," Kaybee told @TshegoMathibe. He continued, "I did my part for music when I could. It's a pleasure to have served those who listened."

Fans backed him:

@Realwhy011 said:

"My King, no one is bullying you...the guy just doesn't want you to remix his song...it's not that deep. You are one of the best in SA we love you, but let's respect the brother's decision."

@KasengelePeter added:

"Yoh, thank you for reminding me about fetch your life. That song helped me overcome my dark moment in my life. And indeed I have fetched my life."

@Kreempie_Qn replied:

"I honestly don't understand why people keep bullying you after the classics you gave us, the upliftment you gave many artists. And you never wrestle with them in their muddy territories."

@joyisa887 lauded:

"Broh you put our homeboy TNS on,amajita aseThekwini emvalela ngaphandle and gave him not one but TWO hits and there's a lot you've done for the industry."

