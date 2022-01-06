Hebanna: Prince Kaybee Says Social Media Haters Keep Him Motivated

Award-winning music producer Prince Kaybee has revealed that his social media haters keep him motivated

The Hosh hitmaker advised his followers not to block their naysayers but rather see them as motivation to do even better

Peeps said celebs such as Cassper Nyovest and Ntsiki Mazwai should also take Kaybee's advise because they like blocking trolls

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Prince Kaybee has shared that his social media haters motivate him. The award-winning music producer has advised his fans not to block their naysayers but instead use them as motivation too.

Prince Kaybee has shared that haters keep him motivated. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The Hosh hitmaker gets attacked by many trolls on a daily basis but he doesn't mid. Their nasty comments encourage him to work even harder.

He took to Twitter to speak directly to those who usually block haters on their timelines. According to TimesLIVE, the popular club DJ said:

"If you are a blockist, block the ones liking the negative things about you, keep the ones attacking you, you need them for motivation."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Tweeps shared that the likes of Cassper Nyovest and Ntsiki Mazwai, among others, should also take Kaybee's advice.

@RealTheoMak said:

"You're the most humble celebrity I've ever met."

@Kokii_Leonyx wrote:

"Why do y'all choose to be motivated by hate?? Why focus so much in those who don't believe in you? What about the fans and supporters tsalona?? people who actually matter? haibo."

@the_masier commented:

"Hopefully Casper gets to see this, knowledge is power."

@hd_kuypers wrote:

"You know you've healed when you no longer need to block people who try to bring you down."

@SizweShange_ added:

"If you're weak they'll put you into depression."

Prince Kaybee shows 1st pic of his son with Zola Mhlongo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee and his girlfriend Zola Mhlongo have welcomed their baby boy to the world. The award-winning music producer took to social media to share the first pic of his son with his fans.

The Hosh hitmaker took to Instagram recently and posted a snap of his mom sharing a granny and grandson moment during the Christmas holidays. The snap excited his fans as he finally confirmed that he is Zola's baby daddy.

Zola Mhlongo also took to the photo-sharing app a few days ago and posted similar pics. The TV presenter, her mom, Kaybee's mother and their baby were in the pic she posted.

Source: Briefly News