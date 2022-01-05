Prince Kaybee Shows 1st Pic of His Son with Zola Mhlongo: "Ncoo, Cute"

Prince Kaybee took to social media recently to share the first picture of his son with media personality Zola Mhlongo

The Hosh hitmaker posted a snap of his mom with his baby boy on his timeline and Zola also shared similar snaps on her socials

The music producer and the stunning TV presenter's fans have congratulated them for welcoming their first baby together

Prince Kaybee and his girlfriend Zola Mhlongo have welcomed their baby boy to the world. The award-winning music producer took to social media to share the first pic of his son with his fans.

Prince Kaybee and Zola Mhlongo have a baby boy together. Image: @princekaybee_sa, @zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

The Hosh hitmaker took to Instagram recently and posted a snap of his mom sharing a granny and grandson moment during the Christmas holidays. The snap excited his fans as he finally confirmed that he is Zola's baby daddy.

Zola Mhlongo also took to the photo-sharing app a few days ago and posted similar pics. The TV presenter, her mom, Kaybee's mother and their baby were in the pic she posted.

ZAlebs reports that the cute pics were taken during their Christmas dinner party. The two stars'fans took to their comment sections to congratulate them.

lolo_thabethe said:

"My heart is happy. Congratulations, Daddy."

zamantshinga_mtshali wrote:

"Ncoo, cute, congratulations."

theeprecious_sa commented:

"I also see Kabillion's mom there."

Tamia Mpisane's pregnancy rumours confuse Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported Mzansi was left confused after Tamia Mpisane was spotted apparently drinking booze at her marriage celebration wit Andile Mpisane.

Her hubby posted a clip of himself and Tamia carrying bottles of Moet & Chandon. In the videos Andile shared on Instagram Stories, Tamia is seemingly downing a drink from a champagne glass. There were rumours flying around suggesting that MaMkhize's son got hitched to Tamia Louw because she's pregnant.

The clip of Tamia allegedly drinking has confused many social media users. They questioned whether she's pregnant or not. Peeps took to her comments section on Instagram to share their thoughts on her pregnancy rumours after the clips of herself seemingly drinking surfaced.

