Mzansi is confused after Andile Mpisane's new wife Tamia Louw was seen apparently drinking alcohol with her man

Tamia's pregnancy rumours were flying around after she got hitched to Andile but many are now asking if she's really expecting after seeing clips of the stunner carrying booze bottles

Andile and Tamia were celebrating their marriage in the clip he posted on his timeline and peeps noticed that they were both in possession of expensive champagne bottles

Is Andile Mpisane's new wife really pregnant? This is the question on everyone's lips after Tamia Louw was spotted apparently drinking booze at their marriage celebration.

Her hubby posted a clip of himself and Tamia carrying bottles of Moet & Chandon. In the videos Andile shared on Instagram Stories, Tamia is seemingly downing a drink from a champagne glass.

There were rumours flying around suggesting that MaMkhize's son got hitched to Tamia Louw because she's pregnant. The clip of Tamia allegedly drinking has confused many social media users. They're now questioning whether she's pregnant or not, according to ZAlebs.

Peeps took to her comments section on Instagram to share their thoughts on her pregnancy rumours after the clips of herself seemingly drinking surfaced.

ezienut asked:

"Are you pregnant?"

beutiful_2023 commented:

"Yes she is, saw on the video they uploaded today."

yolie_truth added:

"@beutiful_2023 but they're drinking every day."

SA stunned as Andile Mpisane proposes to Tamia Louw, not Sithelo Shozi

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have not only been left stunned but were also stung by Royal AM FC chairman Andile Mpisane's hugely unexpected move of asking for another woman's hand in marriage.

Mpisane in videos doing the rounds on social media, was seen going down on one knee to model Tamia Louw, and the scenes, although romantic, left many in Mzansi with some major unanswered questions.

Andile has been seeing DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi, with whom he shares two children, the oldest of which is Baby Flo, who turned one earlier this year. And so, naturally, locals and many others could only react with surprise to the sudden and unexpected development of seeing Mpisane going down one knee to another woman.

