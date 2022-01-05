Oh Snap: Linda Mtoba Wants Mzansi Peeps to Respect Celebs' Privacy

Linda Mtoba has shared that she wants Mzansi peeps to respect celebs' privacy when it comes to taking their snaps

The stunning actress advised her fans to ask for permission first before they can take pictures of their faves

The media personality's followers shared mixed reactions to her advice with some agreeing with her views on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Linda Mtoba wants Mzansi peeps to respect local celebs' privacy. The stunner advised her followers not to go around taking pics of people without asking for permission first.

Linda Mtoba wants South Africans to respect celebs' privacy. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to social media to let peeps know that it's wrong to take snap of someone without their knowledge regardless of their celeb status.

Linda Mtoba joined a list of Mzansi stars who've complained about peeps who demand taking their snaps even when they're spending time with their loved ones. According to TshisaLIVE, Linda Mtoba took to Twitter and asked:

"Why do people get offended when asked to not snap or take videos of other people. It’s that person's choice. Don’t go around videoing people without permission."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps took to her comment section to reply to her question. They also shared mixed views on her advice.

@Natu_Kenosi said:

"True! Some people deserve their own privacy."

@ZiyandaRidge wrote:

"It's a very odd sense of entitlement."

@eupraxiia commented:

"It’s very weird. I have a friend who does not like taking pictures & I respect that. I don’t even bug her about it."

@yomillysa added:

"This is why we gravitate towards international celebrities. Y’all really don’t know how to be famous."

Prince Kaybee shares 1st pic of his baby boy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee and his girlfriend Zola Mhlongo have welcomed their baby boy to the world. The award-winning music producer took to social media to share the first pic of his son with his fans.

The Hosh hitmaker took to Instagram recently and posted a snap of his mom sharing a granny and grandson moment during the Christmas holidays. The snap excited his fans as he finally confirmed that he is Zola's baby daddy.

Zola also took to the photo-sharing app a few days ago and posted similar pics. The TV presenter, her mom, Kaybee's mother and their baby were in the pic she posted. ZAlebs reports that the cute pics were taken during their Christmas dinner party. The two stars' fans took to their comment sections to congratulate them.

Source: Briefly News