Mr JazziQ's impressive car collection, including a VW Golf 7,5 R, Audi RS3, Golf VR6, Jetta VR6, two Toyota Quantum's and two Mercedes V-Classes sparked debate on social media

Fans praised his collection, but some questioned the need for so many cars, while others mentioned his company's alleged tax issues

Despite the mixed reactions, the Amapiano musician's cars were admired as collector's items

Amapiano star Mr JazziQ has a mouthwatering car collection. The star recently listed all the cars he owns during an interview, sparking a debate among social media users.

A video of Mr JazziQ showing off his cars has gone viral on social media. Image: @mr_jazzi_q

Mr JazziQ flaunts his cars

South African musician Mr JazziQ is among the many celebrities who are obsessed with expensive and fast cars. The hitmaker joins the likes of DJ Black Coffee, DJ Fresh and Cassper Nyovest who have mouthwatering garages.

Speaking in a video posted on X by MDN News, the star shared that his cars include a VW Golf 7,5 R, an Audi RS3, A Golf VR6, A Jetta VR6, two Toyota Quantums, a Mercedes Benz GLE, two Mercedes V-Classes, a Volkswagen Golf 4 R32 and a BMW E30. The video's caption read:

"Mr JazziQ car collection.."

Mr JazziQ's car collection impresses fans

Social media users loved Mr JazziQ's car collection. However, some naysayers said he had too many cars for one person.

@I_am_Bucie

"I’ll never understand what’s the need to have soo many cars? Then again I think I don’t understand coz I can’t afford them that’s why."

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"We will keep this video and use it against him when he ask for donations."

@PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"Yhoo can he please donate me one quantum . Thethani naye bethuna."

@kgeee19 added:

"But his company is already owing SARS mose. Why doesn't he pay SARS?"

@Obakeng_Mok said:

"He’s got collector’s items."

