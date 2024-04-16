Award-winning muso DJ Maphorisa showed off his car collection, which includes vintage models

His classic cars include BMWs and vintage VWs, which are known as gusheshe in some townships

South African netizens were left highly unimpressed by this, with many saying the cars are old

DJ Maphorisa is the owner of a fleet of classic cars. The Amapiano pioneer shared a clip of the cars parked in his garage.

DJ Maphorisa recently shared a video of his classic car collection. Image: @djmaphorisa

A look inside Maphorisa's vintage cars

Award-winning Amapiano artist DJ Maphorisa took a video of his car collection, which includes vintage models. These cars range from BMWs to VWs, and they are known as 'gusheshe' in some South African townships.

Cars are sometimes used for entertainment, and drivers spin them to produce loud noises.

Entertainment reporter Musa Khawula shared a video of the garage on X.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Although some people might consider this type of garage paradise, the people who commented on Khawula's post were not impressed.

@TMNLMNKRL:

"I don't understand people who buy cars that are older than their grandparents."

@MakiMarish:

"DJ Maphorisa's car collection looks like a second car dealership."

@MalekTrendz:

"All the cars look the same."

@sim_bells:

"Same car, just different colors."

@AmabhodlelaC:

"LOL, this is embarrassing."

@PhoshPk:

"That looks like a public basement parking lot though, more like those cars came for a car show event or something. I don't think they are all his cars!"

@Sphume_Minnie:

"Tell me you love BMW without telling me you love BMW."

Shebeshxt questions Maphorisa over royalties

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt spoke about the aftermath of releasing his song, Thwerka, in collaboration with DJ Maphorisa.

The rapper shared that he does not know how the royalties for the song would be split and that Maphorisa is keeping them in the dark. Moreover, Shebe revealed that he heard music songs on the internet like everyone else, raising fans' suspicions about Porry's business dealings.

Some even concluded that MacG was right about Maphorisa's dealings: "MacG warned us about DJ Maphorisa (Phori) AKA Madumane. MacG is always right; Shebeshxt has spoken out against Phori."

